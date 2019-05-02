REVEALED: The worst speeding spots on the Northern Rivers

Speed cameras have been kept busy across the Northern Rivers.

Speed cameras have been kept busy across the Northern Rivers. Marian Faa

THE Pacific Highway may no longer pass the speed camera at Ewingsdale, but that doesn't mean the camera hasn't been kept busy by speeding motorists.

Figures from the NSW Department of Revenue show the speed camera on the Hinterland Way captured 2864 speeding drivers in the first three moths of this year.

Of those, 1500 were driving northbound drivers and 1364 travelling south.

The number of speeding drivers detected on the Hinterland Way placed it within the top 10 worst roads in the state, and the worst non-arterial road in the state.

In comparison, the worst road in the state for speeding drivers was the Eastern Distributor in Sydney, catching 5150 speeding drivers in the three month period.

On the Northern Rivers, the worst spot for speeding was Ulmarra, with 3380 drivers detected speeding in the three month period.

Since the camera's installation in mid-December, it has generated almost $900,000 in revenue for the State Government

Ulmarra residents fought to have a speed camera installed at the notorious blackspot and it is already making its mark.

List of speed camera detections on the Northern Rivers from January to March 2019

Pacific Highway at Ulmarra, southbound 2664 speeding drivers detected

Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale, northbound 1500

Hinterland Way at Ewingsdale, southbound 1364

Pacific Highway at Ulmarra, northbound 716

Pacific Highway at Woodburn, southbound 696

Pacific Highway at Wardell, southbound 258

New England Highway Tenterfield Westbound 147

New England Highway Tenterfield Eastbound 140

bruxner Highway Wollongbar Westbound 62

Pacific Highway Woodburn Northbound 49

Bangalow Road Clunes Southbound 43

Bangalow Road Clunes Northbound 37

Bruxner Highway Wollongbar Eastbound 18

Tweed Valley Way Burringbar Northbound 2

Tweed Valley Way Burringbar Southbound 1