REVEALED: The top three bands on the Northern Rivers

From Crisis to Collapse drummer Marco Penniello at work on the kit during one of their shows. From Crisis to Collapse are one of many local bands making waves from the area.

From Crisis to Collapse drummer Marco Penniello at work on the kit during one of their shows. From Crisis to Collapse are one of many local bands making waves from the area. ASAGAI IMAGES

IT is with great excitement that we can finally announce the winner who will grace the front page of Pulse.

After voting polls closed the results were tallied and compared.

With more than 30 bands nominated it was always going to be a close call but it was easy to see the depth and variety of musicians in the area.

Everything from surf rock to extreme metal and folk was put forward with musicians who are highly experienced, professional and hard working.

The sound production, music videos and song structure of all musicians was excellent for those who made the effort in checking out the bands profile pages.

Alas, there can be only one winner and that goes to Lennox Head based band Wharves who received 31 per cent of the votes.

Wharves will be offered a photo shoot which will grace the cover of an edition of Pulse, and an article.

Wharves play Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Garage Sale came in a close second with 18 per cent of the votes.

There was a tie for third place between Mini Skirt and Laurel Laxxes.

All of the bands or artists featured in our poll gig regularly in the region and it is well worth checking out their pages to see when they are holding gigs.