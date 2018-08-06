Menu
The Masters store in South Lismore.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star
The Masters store in South Lismore.Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star Cathy Adams
REVEALED: The stores coming to old Lismore Masters site

Cathy Adams
11th Jan 2017 1:00 PM

THE closure of Masters in South Lismore has opened the door for some popular new businesses to come to town.

The site has been bought by Home Consortium, a joint venture of Sydney based Aurrum Group, Spotlight, and Chemist Warehouse.

A development application, lodged with Lismore City Council just before Christmas, includes a floor plan of businesses to occupy the revamped building.

They include; JB HI-FI, Forty Winks, BCF, Spotlight, National Tiles, Repco, Pet Stock and a cafe.

 

A floor plan incuded in the development application for the Home Consortium superstore on the old Masters site in South Lismore.
A floor plan incuded in the development application for the Home Consortium superstore on the old Masters site in South Lismore. Contributed

Submissions to the council regarding the development application close on February 1.

The $2.5 million building is expected to open in April, providing 100 jobs across the complex.

