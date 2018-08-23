REVEALED: The servos where fuel is 20c a litre cheaper
WITH petrol prices at an all-time high, several savvy Northern Rivers servos are seeing drivers literally queuing down the street for cheap fuel.
And it's for a good reason.
If you shop around, you can save almost 30 cents per litre on fuel - depending on the type of fuel you want (E10 or premium 98?) and where you buy it.
According to the state government's fuelcheck website, here's a comparison of petrol prices (prices correct at 2pm on Thursday, August 23):
E10
Cheapest: 141.9 United Petroleum Casino
Most expensive: 153.9 Caltex Alstonville and BP North Ballina
Unleaded 91
Cheapest: 145.9 Liberty and BP service stations at Broadwater
Most expensive: 155.9 Independent West Ballina and Lennox Head
Premium 95
Cheapest: 154.9 Liberty Broadwater
Most expensive: 172.9 Shell Wollongbar and Independent West Ballina
Premium 98
Cheapest: 163.4 United Petroleum Casino
Most expensive: 177.9 Independent West Ballina and Lennox head
Diesel
Cheapest: 148.9 United Petroleum Lismore
Most expensive: 159.9 Coles Express Casino
LPG
Cheapest: 87.9 Caltex Casino
Most expensive: 94.9 Caltex Woodburn.
- Know a bargain place to fill up? Let us know at news@northernstar.com.au