CHEAP FUEL: There's a wide variety of petrols prices on the Northern Rivers.
REVEALED: The servos where fuel is 20c a litre cheaper

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Aug 2018 2:00 PM
WITH petrol prices at an all-time high, several savvy Northern Rivers servos are seeing drivers literally queuing down the street for cheap fuel.

And it's for a good reason.

If you shop around, you can save almost 30 cents per litre on fuel - depending on the type of fuel you want (E10 or premium 98?) and where you buy it.

According to the state government's fuelcheck website, here's a comparison of petrol prices (prices correct at 2pm on Thursday, August 23):

E10

Cheapest: 141.9 United Petroleum Casino

Most expensive: 153.9 Caltex Alstonville and BP North Ballina

Unleaded 91

Cheapest: 145.9 Liberty and BP service stations at Broadwater

Most expensive: 155.9 Independent West Ballina and Lennox Head

Premium 95

Cheapest: 154.9 Liberty Broadwater

Most expensive: 172.9 Shell Wollongbar and Independent West Ballina

Premium 98

Cheapest: 163.4 United Petroleum Casino

Most expensive: 177.9 Independent West Ballina and Lennox head

Diesel

Cheapest: 148.9 United Petroleum Lismore

Most expensive: 159.9 Coles Express Casino

LPG

Cheapest: 87.9 Caltex Casino

Most expensive: 94.9 Caltex Woodburn.

  • Know a bargain place to fill up? Let us know at news@northernstar.com.au
back pocket car fuel prices northern rivers petrol running costs servo
