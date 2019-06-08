Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIAL AND TRIBULATION: Wit-Boooka (left) and Diane Redden-King were among three people who faced court after being charged in relation to a melee at Gympie Regional Council on May 31, 2016.
TRIAL AND TRIBULATION: Wit-Boooka (left) and Diane Redden-King were among three people who faced court after being charged in relation to a melee at Gympie Regional Council on May 31, 2016. Troy Jegers
News

REVEALED: The secrets the Wit-boooka jury wasn't told

Arthur Gorrie
by
8th Jun 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JURY tampering was just part of the hidden story of Gympie's recent trial of three Aboriginal activists involved in a protest that turned violent at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices three years ago.

Disappearing evidence was another problem, which arose early for those responsible for getting at the truth behind 18 criminal charges against the Gympie Three.

These behind-the-scenes dramas have been secret, until now.

Two worlds collided when Wit-boooka (charged as Gary Tomlinson), of Southside, Diane Redden-King, of Curra, and Mervyn Tomlinson, of Bundaberg, began their three-year journey through what they claimed was a foreign justice system with no legitimacy in their country.

They cited Queen Victoria's "Bunya Proclamation”, which they said promised Aboriginal sovereignty and meant all council assets were virtually proceeds of crime.

The catch-22 of arguing this in the District Court was summed up by Judge Gary Long, who said it seemed the three were asking the court to exercise its jurisdiction to rule on whether it had jurisdiction.

Ultimately, he said, this was a question which could only be answered by another court.

The disappearance of video evidence of the "melee”, which occurred at Gympie Regional Council's Mary St offices on May 31, 2016, was another early hurdle.

Ms Redden-King complained that she had taken video which had disappeared from her phone while it was in police custody.

It is understood the recording was retrieved from "some corner of the phone,” but without its audio.

Problems did not end when the case finally came before a jury, almost two weeks ago.

Judge Bernard Porter received a confidential note from a juror, saying her husband had been anonymously phoned by someone saying she had no right to be on the jury because of an association with Mayor Mick Curran.

"I'm so scared,” she said.

That led to the first jury being discharged and another empanelled, this time with two reserve jurors. That was just as well because a member of the second jury later reported that she realised she was friends with a relative of the mayor.

Then a decision had to be made about which of the two reserve jurors would be empanelled, something which the Jury Act said had to be decided by lot. In this case, it was the toss of a coin, which the judge said was "a particularly Australian solution”.

"We'll let the lady call,” he said.

She called "heads” and won a place in one of Gympie's most difficult and complex trials.

gympie court gympie crime wit-boooka
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    premium_icon 'Please don't become a statistic': Road safety plea

    News A WARNING to all drivers ahead of the long-weekend to drive safe to avoid further accidents.

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    premium_icon Northern Rivers pork farmers wary of 'catastrophic' disease

    Business Authorities are keeping deadly disease out of the country

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    premium_icon What regional NSW transport will look like in 40 years

    Technology By 2056, two-thirds of us will live within 2km of a centre

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from this year's baseball championships

    News 16 teams competed at Lismore's Albert Park complex

    • 8th Jun 2019 12:00 AM