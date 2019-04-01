Menu
RICH AND POOR: The ATO has revealed the richest and poorest suburbs across the Northern Rivers.
REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

Alison Paterson
31st Mar 2019 11:00 PM
THE Australian Tax Office has revealed the richest and poorest postcodes, with several suburbs on the Northern Rivers showing an enormous difference in income.

Coming in as the 287th richest post code in NSW was 2481, which encompasses Byron Bay, Broken Head, Tyagarah, Suffolk Park, Talofa, Myocum, Skinners Shoot, Ewingsdale and Hayters Hill.

It was the richest postcode on the Northerns Rivers with an average taxable income of $53,705, up from $50,784 the previous year.

Meanwhile, Lismore and the rest of the 2480 postcode was ranked as the 490th richest, with the average taxable income of $44,266, a slight rise from the previous year's figure of $44,126.

The ATO found a difference of $209,741 in average income between the richest postcode (2108 Coasters Retreat, Currawong Beach, Great Mackerel Beach and Palm Beach) and poorest postcode (2308 Newcastle University).

The ATO Taxation Statistics for 2016-17 is based on information from 13.9 million Australians and covered areas such as average taxable income by occupation and state.

Across the country, the profession with the highest income was surgeons, with a national average taxable income of $394,866.

Anaesthetists filled the second spot with an average income of $367,343 and internal medicine specialists came in third with an average income of $299,378.

In NSW, the profession with the highest income was anaesthetist with an average taxable income of $335,501.

How your area rated richest to poorest

  • $54,430: Bangalow, Newybar (2479)
  • $53,705: Byron Bay, Broken Head, Tyagarah, Suffolk Park, Talofa, Myocum, Skinners Shoot, Ewingsdale and Hayters Hill (2481)
  • $48,823: Ballina, Lennox Head, Tintenbar (2478)
  • $46,806: Alstonville, Wollonbar (2477)
  • $44,333: Evans Head, Doonbah (2473)
  • $44,266: Lismore (2480)
  • $41,243: Mullumbimby (2482)
  • $40,908: Casino, Stratheden, Ellangowan, Dyraaba (2470)
  • $40,600: Woodburn, New Italy, New South Wales, Tabbimoble, Rileys Hill, Buckendoon, Kilgin, Broadwater, The Gap, Esk (2472)
  • $38,201: Tabulam (2469)
  • $38,196: Kyogle (2474).
