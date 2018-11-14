REVEALED: The Northern Rivers' 10 most eligible singles
THE time has come to meet the Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.
We put the call out a few weeks ago - we wanted to hear from all the single people in our region - and we've received plenty of responses.
So here they are, the final 10 bachelor and bachelorette contenders.
Name: Busara O'Reilly
Age: 38
Location: Lismore
Occupation: Business owner
In her own words: "I am a mother of four and I've been in Lismore for 13 years. Originally from Thailand, I grew up in Melbourne from the age of 6. I'm after love and romance and I'm all about having fun."
Name: Tobi McFadden
Age: 35
Location: Tuntable Creek
Occupation: Labourer and rock musician
In his own words: "I'm an attractive, loyal, honest, easy-going, fun loving, harmless, reasonable guy. In a partner, I'm looking for good looks, loyalty, honesty, reliability, easy-goingness, acceptance of me for who I am how I go about the relationship, allowing me to be myself, lovingness, care."
Name: Jacqueline Floyd
Age: 53
Location: Ballina
Occupation: Dental Nurse
In her own words "I have been divorced/singe for four years. Just moved back to help take care of my mum and dad. I am looking for a gentleman who is a Christian man. Fit and healthy, and exercises. Likes to travel, do activities on the weekends, likes the movies especially sci-fi. Likes bands and music. Beach, swimming, bush walking. Caring and affectionate. Knows how to have a great conversation. Knows how to place his partner first."
Name: Brendon Moore
Age: 32
Location: Goonellabah
Occupation: Tennis coach
In his own words: His preferred date is something low key, relaxed and casual such as a picnic. He runs his own business as a professional tennis coach and enjoys days at the beach and having fun with his 3-year-old son. He said a good weekend for him would be a weekend in the sun taking advantage of the natural beauty of the region.
Name: Tammara Macrokanis
Age: 30
Location: Casino
Occupation: Cleaner
In her own words: "I just want someone who will accept and love me for me. I am not 'perfect' and I don't pretend to be. I'm looking for a fun, loving, full of surprises kind of guy who is drug free, hard working and willing to build a strong and happy relationship with me.
Name: John van der Loon
Age: 63
Location: Tyalgum
Occupation: Retired
In his own words: "I just moved back to Australia after being away for 30 years in Africa and Italy. I am retired and just settling into my new rural property at Tyalgum. I am looking for that special woman who gives me that spark of chemistry to develop a long term relationship. I am active and love the outdoors and in particular hiking, paddling and peddling so definitely would want a woman with similar interests."
Name: Willow Love
Age: 29
Location: Lismore
Occupation: Barista
In her own words: "I am kind of old, fashioned where I would like to meet someone and go on a regular date. I like travelling, I like going for bushwalks and mountain hikes and things like that. I would like someone who would like to travel more."
Name: Adam Bailey
Age: 44
Location: Lismore
Occupation: Business owner
In his own words: Adam says his mates kept pushing him to enter The Northern Star's most eligible bachelor competition, "so if you can't beat them, join them".
Name: Charlie Templeton
Age: 23
Location: Wollongbar
Occupation: Landscaping business owner
In his own words: "My ideal life-long partner would be motivated to achieve their goals, down to earth and chilled. For a first date I'd like to take them out for lunch, something pretty chilled, going for a swim somewhere. I love going to the waterfalls around the region over summer."
Name: Kellie Ann Marjoram
Age: 24
Location: Harwood
Occupation: Retail/hospitality worker and qualified beautician
In her own words: "I'm looking for another version of me, someone to enjoy life with and spend time with. My preferred date would be something fun, not your typical dinner type of thing, maybe bowling or something adventurous. I'm quite spontaneous - I like to get out - I like being outdoors."