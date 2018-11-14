REVEALED: The Northern Rivers' 10 most eligible singles

Who will be the Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelor and bachelorette?

THE time has come to meet the Northern Rivers' most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

We put the call out a few weeks ago - we wanted to hear from all the single people in our region - and we've received plenty of responses.

So here they are, the final 10 bachelor and bachelorette contenders.

Vote for your favourite in our poll, and read below to learn a little bit more about each person.

Name: Busara O'Reilly

Busara O'Reilly is looking for love and romance, and is all about having fun.

Age: 38

Location: Lismore

Occupation: Business owner

In her own words: "I am a mother of four and I've been in Lismore for 13 years. Originally from Thailand, I grew up in Melbourne from the age of 6. I'm after love and romance and I'm all about having fun."

Name: Tobi McFadden

Bachelor contender Tobi McFadden.

Age: 35

Location: Tuntable Creek

Occupation: Labourer and rock musician

In his own words: "I'm an attractive, loyal, honest, easy-going, fun loving, harmless, reasonable guy. In a partner, I'm looking for good looks, loyalty, honesty, reliability, easy-goingness, acceptance of me for who I am how I go about the relationship, allowing me to be myself, lovingness, care."

Name: Jacqueline Floyd

Jacqueline Floyd is looking for a "gentleman".

Age: 53

Location: Ballina

Occupation: Dental Nurse

In her own words "I have been divorced/singe for four years. Just moved back to help take care of my mum and dad. I am looking for a gentleman who is a Christian man. Fit and healthy, and exercises. Likes to travel, do activities on the weekends, likes the movies especially sci-fi. Likes bands and music. Beach, swimming, bush walking. Caring and affectionate. Knows how to have a great conversation. Knows how to place his partner first."

Name: Brendon Moore

Brendon Moore, of Goonellabah, enjoys getting outdoors and enjoying the leaisure activities in the area. Contributed

Age: 32

Location: Goonellabah

Occupation: Tennis coach

In his own words: His preferred date is something low key, relaxed and casual such as a picnic. He runs his own business as a professional tennis coach and enjoys days at the beach and having fun with his 3-year-old son. He said a good weekend for him would be a weekend in the sun taking advantage of the natural beauty of the region.

Name: Tammara Macrokanis

Tammara Macrokanis wants to build a strong and happy relationship with a new partner.

Age: 30

Location: Casino

Occupation: Cleaner

In her own words: "I just want someone who will accept and love me for me. I am not 'perfect' and I don't pretend to be. I'm looking for a fun, loving, full of surprises kind of guy who is drug free, hard working and willing to build a strong and happy relationship with me.

Name: John van der Loon

John van der Loon is active and loves the outdoors.

Age: 63

Location: Tyalgum

Occupation: Retired

In his own words: "I just moved back to Australia after being away for 30 years in Africa and Italy. I am retired and just settling into my new rural property at Tyalgum. I am looking for that special woman who gives me that spark of chemistry to develop a long term relationship. I am active and love the outdoors and in particular hiking, paddling and peddling so definitely would want a woman with similar interests."

Name: Willow Love

Willow Love, of Lismore, is participating the Northern Star's search for the most eligible Bachelor/Bachelorette in the Northern Rivers. Contributed

Age: 29

Location: Lismore

Occupation: Barista

In her own words: "I am kind of old, fashioned where I would like to meet someone and go on a regular date. I like travelling, I like going for bushwalks and mountain hikes and things like that. I would like someone who would like to travel more."

Name: Adam Bailey

Bachelor contender Adam Bailey.

Age: 44

Location: Lismore

Occupation: Business owner

In his own words: Adam says his mates kept pushing him to enter The Northern Star's most eligible bachelor competition, "so if you can't beat them, join them".

Name: Charlie Templeton

HOPEFUL: Wollongbar's Charlie Templeton, 23, has nominated himself in our Northern River's most eligible Bachelor competition which closes this Sunday at midnight. contributed

Age: 23

Location: Wollongbar

Occupation: Landscaping business owner

In his own words: "My ideal life-long partner would be motivated to achieve their goals, down to earth and chilled. For a first date I'd like to take them out for lunch, something pretty chilled, going for a swim somewhere. I love going to the waterfalls around the region over summer."

Name: Kellie Ann Marjoram

HOPEFUL: Harwood's Kellie Ann Marjoram, 24, has nominated herself in our Northern River's most eligible Bachelorette competition which closes this Sunday at midnight. CONTRIBUTED

Age: 24

Location: Harwood

Occupation: Retail/hospitality worker and qualified beautician

In her own words: "I'm looking for another version of me, someone to enjoy life with and spend time with. My preferred date would be something fun, not your typical dinner type of thing, maybe bowling or something adventurous. I'm quite spontaneous - I like to get out - I like being outdoors."