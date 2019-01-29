REVEALED: The independent panel behind Adani's finch review

The Adani coal mine will put an endangered finch on a fast track to extinction.

A FAR North Queenslander and an Order of Australia medallist are among six other world-leading scientists reviewing Adani's Black-Throated Finch Management Plan (BFTMP) as part of an independent review commissioned by the Queensland Government.

The full list of members of the independent panel was provided to The Morning Bulletin by Professor Brendan Wintle yesterday.

Prof Wintle heads the panel which will review Adani's BTFMP, with many of the team having extensive histories of government and private consultation.

The controversial review is seen as the final hurdle to the commencement of Adani's long awaited Carmichael coal mine.

Prof Wintle is confident the review will be conducted with a high level of expertise by the group who are "world leading" experts in their respective fields.

"In combination, the six panel members have more than 150 years of experience in threatened species conservation planning and management," he said.

"They are nationally and internationally recognised experts in environmental science and experienced in undertaking reviews of this nature.

"Several of the panel members have previously been engaged by mining companies to provide expert advice on threatened species management."

Despite a review of the BFTMP being completed and approved by the Federal Government in 2018, the Queensland Government announced another review was in order and outsourced the review to an independent panel.

The decision was met with criticism from members of the LNP and Adani representatives.

ProfWintle, from the University of Melbourne, spoke with The Morning Bulletin last week and assured the review would be carried out to the "highest standards".

He highlighted the importance of a second review and noted the severe fragility of the black-throated finch population in Queensland, including within the proposed site for Adani's Carmichael mine.

"The black-throated finch is listed as endangered under Australian law," Prof Wintle said.

"It only survives in a relatively small area and much of the remaining population occurs in the proposed Carmichael Mine development area.

"Having a sound plan is important to ensure the species is not adversely impacted by this development.

"Any further declines in this endangered species could push it toward extinction."

THE BTFMP REVIEW PANEL MEMBERS:

Professor Brendan Wintle (panel chair) is a Professor of Conservation Ecology at the University of Melbourne and director of the Threatened Species Recovery Hub of the National Environmental Science Program.

He has 20 years of experience in environment policy and research with a focus on biodiversity.

He has provided environmental policy, planning and management advice to all levels of government, industry groups and the United Nations Intergovernmental Platform for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services and the Convention for Biological Diversity.

Professor John Woinarski, Charles Darwin University.

Professor John Woinarski is a Professor of Conservation Biology at Charles Darwin University, a leading ornithologist and ecologist, with more than 40 years experience.

His research has included studies on the ecology and management of finches, the impacts of different land-uses on biodiversity in Central Queensland, and on how biodiversity responds to pastoral management, fire and mining.

He has written recovery and management plans for many threatened species.

He has been employed by government agencies and research groups, and acted as a consultant to environmental organisations and mining companies.

Professor Stephen Garnett, Charles Darwin University.

Professor Stephen Garnett is a Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods at Charles Darwin University with more than 30 years experience in threatened species conservation and research, mostly in tropical Australia, including specialised studies of threatened seed-eating birds in north Queensland.

He is the author of the Action Plan for Australian Birds.

For over 15 years he has coordinated Bird Life Australia's threatened species committee which advises the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on the conservation status of Australian birds.

In 2014, he was appointed as Councillor for birds with the Convention on Migratory Species and his research also includes social and economic factors affecting conservation outcomes.

Professor Sarah Legge, Australian National University and University of Queensland

Professor Sarah Legge is Professor of Wildlife Conservation at the Australian National University and principal research fellow at the University of Queensland.

She is a wildlife ecologist with a focus on threatened species conservation and has worked for non-government organisations delivering on-ground conservation management, as a private consultant to mining, government, Indigenous organisations and NRM (Natural Resource Management) groups, and as a university research scientist.

She led a large research program on the ecology and conservation of several species of finch in northern Australia, including how they are affected by different fire and grazing management strategies.

Dr Don Franklin, Charles Darwin University.

Dr Don Franklin is a wildlife ecologist living in Far North Queensland.

He has studied and published a range of research about the ecology, biology and history of finches and other grain eating birds in tropical Australia.

Dr Franklin has worked for government agencies providing technical expertise on conservation planning and management and now works as private consultant.

Professor David Lindenmayer, Australian National University

Professor David Lindenmayer is Professor of Ecology and Conservation Biology at the Australian National University.

He has more than 35 years experience in ecology and conservation science and has written more than 1170 scientific articles and 45 books.

He currently runs five large-scale, long-term research programs throughout eastern Australia focused on the most cost-effective and ecologically effective ways to conserve biodiversity in wood production forests, plantations on farmland as well as in reserves and national parks.

Professor Lindenmayer is a member of the Australian Academy of Science and received an Order of Australia (OAM) for contributions to science in 2014.

He has worked extensively on Australian birds.