REVEALED: The Casino 'stars' dancing for cancer
THE inaugural 2018 Stars of Casino Dancer for Cancer event will be held on Saturday, November 3 at the Casino Civic Hall, and now the stars have been announced.
"These local people have taken on the brave task of learning to dance, and fundraise for Cancer Council NSW,” the Cancer Council wrote on the event's Facebook page.
"They will perform their dance routine on stage at the November event - we can't wait!”
The Stars of Casino are:
- Commonwealth Bank manager Leesa Battistuzzi
- The Ivy Room owner Abby Hughes
- St Mary's Primary School prinicpal John O'Brien
- Training for Warriors head coach and owner Rod McKey
- Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow
- Personal assistant to the CEO and company secretary at the Northern Cooperative Meat Company Annabelle Toohey
- Kyogle Council mechanic and Casino Baseball Club president Geoff Bird
- Tony's Workshop owner Tony Darragh
- Casino Public School teacher Sarah Smith.
The teachers, who are donating their time and expertise for the event, are:
- Sarah Bird
- Georgie King
- Astoria Chapman - Casino Dance Academy
- Megan Pignat - Waves Dance Studio
- Stephanie Darragh
- Angela Bontea - Sharp Dance
- Serena Joy - Arte Gitana Flamenco
- Glen Curtis, Karen and Lionel Gayford - Hooked On Swing Dancing
- Kiera Hickey, Cherie Small and Megan Phillips - Roxie Rose Burlesque.
For more information about the Stars of Casino Dance for Cancer event, or to buy tickets, visit the website.