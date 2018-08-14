REVEALED: The Casino 'stars' dancing for cancer

The Stars of Casino Dance for Cancer participants have been announced.

THE inaugural 2018 Stars of Casino Dancer for Cancer event will be held on Saturday, November 3 at the Casino Civic Hall, and now the stars have been announced.

"These local people have taken on the brave task of learning to dance, and fundraise for Cancer Council NSW,” the Cancer Council wrote on the event's Facebook page.

"They will perform their dance routine on stage at the November event - we can't wait!”

The Stars of Casino are:

The teachers, who are donating their time and expertise for the event, are:

Sarah Bird

Georgie King

Astoria Chapman - Casino Dance Academy

Megan Pignat - Waves Dance Studio

Stephanie Darragh

Angela Bontea - Sharp Dance

Serena Joy - Arte Gitana Flamenco

Glen Curtis, Karen and Lionel Gayford - Hooked On Swing Dancing

Kiera Hickey, Cherie Small and Megan Phillips - Roxie Rose Burlesque.

For more information about the Stars of Casino Dance for Cancer event, or to buy tickets, visit the website.