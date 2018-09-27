REVEALED: The biggest issue Page wants Kevin Hogan to fix

RESIDENTS across the electorate of Page will occasionally find themselves cold-called by Kevin Hogan's office.

So what is the biggest item on everyone's agenda when they're asked what's concerning them?

Well, it's actually something that's not exactly part of the federal member's job description.

"Local roads,” Mr Hogan said.

"The number one issue is local roads.”

While his government doesn't handle this matter directly, the Federal Government does support local councils through the Roads to Recovery program for that purpose.

But Mr Hogan, who was pre-selected as The Nationals' candidate for Page on Sunday, said it was still vital for him to listen to any concern across his electorate.

He said the calls were "not about polling” and not about him as an individual, but about connecting with each community across his patch.

"It's not about me, it's not about people's opinion of me,” he said.

"We usually would ring a community.

"One night we would ring some people around Evans Head.

"We do it on and off.”