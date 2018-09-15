REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards
FINALISTS have been announced for the NSW Business Chamber's 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.
The Northern Rivers Business Awards celebrate business excellence across a diverse range of industry sectors and acknowledges specific business achievements over the past 12 months.
Manufacturing, tourism and professional services along with personal services, aged care and wellbeing sectors are recognised with a focus on business success in leadership, innovation, export and sustainability.
Start up superstars, young employees and social enterprises are also recognised along with employers of choice and a new category this year - workplace inclusion.
Regional manager Jane Laverty said: "We have a region full of successful businesses and amazing entrepreneurial talent.
"We are very proud to have the opportunity to showcase this achievement through our Regional Awards program and have them recognised by their local communities for their hard work and regional excellence status.”
The winners will be annoucned at a gala dinner and award celebration to be held at Elements of Byron on October 13.
NORTHERN RIVERS BUSINESSES EXCELLENCE AWARDS FINALISTS
- Addictive Hair & Beauty
- Alstonville Country Cottages
- Alstonville Dental
- Anchor Chief
- APRACS
- Avocado Tom
- Ballina Camping and Disposals
- Ballina Concrete Pumping
- Balllina RSL
- Beef & Beach/Seven Mile Weddings
- Blue Ginger Picnics
- Bod Squad by Rikki-Lee
- Bridal Bible Weddings
- Brookfarm
- Byron Bay Railroad Company
- Cape Byron Distillery
- Casino Engineering
- Casino RSM Club
- Connect Accountants & Advisors
- Curves Ballina
- Duraplas Industries
- ecOasis resort
- ENV Solutions
- Fresh Dental Care Grafton
- Future Proof Financial
- Geological George
- Gollan Hotel
- Heart Bookkeeping
- Heartland Magazine
- Hemp Foods Australia
- Horizon Motorhomes /BCMC
- IC SIGNS
- Immediate Reception Virtual Office
- J Notaras & Sons
- Jen's Cleaning Services
- Just for Pets Australia Kookaburra Early Learning
- Laurence Irvine Chiropractic
- Lismore Shopping Square
- Lismore Toyota
- Lois Buckett Real Estate
- Maclean & District Bowling Club Coop Ltd
- Mareeba Aged Care
- Mayberry Meldrum Anderson
- MINARELLI SMASH REPAIRS
- Mortgage Choice
- Mount Warning Tours
- Nature's Child
- Nestle in Childcare Centres
- Out Of The Blue Adventures
- OZGANICS Australia
- Potager - A Kitchen Garden
- Rainbow Station Early Education Centre
- Richmond Technology
- Roxie Rose Burlesque
- SAE Group Pty Ltd
- Sandcastles Early Education Centre
- Seed & Husk
- Shopbaby Australia
- Skilled Roofing
- Somnifera Soap
- Southern Cross Credit Union Ltd
- Stone & Wood Brewing Co
- Sunshine Sugar
- Tell Someone Who Cares
- Tennis Direct Australia
- Thomas Noble Russel
- UPA North Coast
- Varela & Swift Pharmacy
- Yaru Water & Mount Warning Spring Water
- Your Computer Wizzard.