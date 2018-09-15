REVEALED: The 70 finalists in business excellence awards

Brookfarm was named the 2017 Business of the Year at the Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards.

FINALISTS have been announced for the NSW Business Chamber's 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

The Northern Rivers Business Awards celebrate business excellence across a diverse range of industry sectors and acknowledges specific business achievements over the past 12 months.

Manufacturing, tourism and professional services along with personal services, aged care and wellbeing sectors are recognised with a focus on business success in leadership, innovation, export and sustainability.

Start up superstars, young employees and social enterprises are also recognised along with employers of choice and a new category this year - workplace inclusion.

Regional manager Jane Laverty said: "We have a region full of successful businesses and amazing entrepreneurial talent.

"We are very proud to have the opportunity to showcase this achievement through our Regional Awards program and have them recognised by their local communities for their hard work and regional excellence status.”

The winners will be annoucned at a gala dinner and award celebration to be held at Elements of Byron on October 13.

NORTHERN RIVERS BUSINESSES EXCELLENCE AWARDS FINALISTS