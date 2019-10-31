REVEALED: Stark rate of child poverty on the Northern Rivers

DOING IT TOUGH: In some Northern Rivers communities, up to one in four children are living below the poverty line.

IN SOME Northern Rivers communities, up to one in four children are living below the poverty line.

According to new research released by the New South Wales Council of Social Services mapping social and economic disadvantage across the state, in communities like Bangalow and Goonellabah, up to 29 per cent of all residents living in poverty are below the age of 15.

Social Futures' CEO Tony Davies said the majority of Northern Rivers communities have high proportions of residents living in "economic disadvantage", with many communities sitting well above the state average of 13.3 per cent.

"Most concerning, children are the most likely age group to be living in poverty, with one in six children live below the poverty line. In some parts of Northern NSW this figure is closer to one in four," he said.

The Mapping Economic Disadvantage in NSW report, which was released earlier this week, breaks down the number of people living in poverty in each Northern Rivers region into four different age groups.

For example, 17.6 per cent, or 800 people in Evans Head are living in economic disadvantage.

The report breaks down that figure into more specific data; of all people living in poverty in Evans Head, 26 per cent are children aged under 15, seven per cent are youths aged 15-24, 49 per cent are working age persons aged 25-64 and 18 per cent are older people aged 65 and above.

The figures show of all residents living in poverty in Bangalow, Goonellabah and the Ballina region - which includes the communities of Alstonville, Cumbalum, Newrybar, Tintenbar, Wardell and Wollongbar - 29 per cent are children aged below 15 years of age.

The lowest proportion was Kyogle, where only 17 per cent of "economically disadvantaged" residents are children.

In the youth category for people aged between 15 and 24, Byron Bay has the highest proportion of impoverished residents at 14 per cent, while Lismore, Bangalow and the Lismore region - including Nimbin, The Channon, Dunoon, Clunes and Wyrallah - are all the lowest with only six per cent respectively.

Kyogle, which also includes Grevillia, Urbenville and Woodenbong, has the highest proportion of working age residents living in poverty at 60 per cent.

The poverty report also shows the Kyogle region has one of Northern NSW's highest unemployment rates at 9.56 per cent, while of all Casino residents living in poverty, only 46 per cent are working age.

For older residents aged more than 65 years of age, Tenterfield has the highest proportion of residents living in poverty at 22 per cent, while Byron Bay has the lowest at only six per cent.