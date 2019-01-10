Menu
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate.
Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Alstonville Industrial Estate. Marc Stapelberg
STUNNING IMAGES: Star snapper's best photos of 2018

Marc Stapelberg
9th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
AS WE launch head-first into a new year, we thought it was a good time to reflect on some of The Northern Star's best photos of 2018.

Star snapper Marc Stapelberg said photography played an important role in conveying to the reader the context of a situation, and the emotions or atmosphere with what is going on.

"Whether it is a portrait, an event or a tragedy photography can sometimes show things in a way words cannot," he said.

The Northern Star is committed to bringing local readers the news wherever it happens in our dynamic region.

 

