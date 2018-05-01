Sparkling renovations finished at Lismore shop

LOCAL GEMS: Lismore Jewel Centre's Mariska and Gary Pinkerton with team members Ellis Smith and Kara Cravigan in the newly renovated store on Molesworth Street.

Grand opening for Lismore Jewel Centre : Lismore Jewel Centre's Mariska and Gary Pinkerton with team members Ellis Smith and Kara Cravigan in the newly renovated store on Molesworth Street.

WALKING into the newly furbished Lismore Jewel Centre is like entering Aladdin's Cave.

After suffering devastating damage in the 2017 flood, Mariska and Gary Pinkerton were faced with starting all over again, just months after their 2016 renovation.

Now their month-long restoration has paid off with sparkling new cabinetry showcasing gorgeous jewellery, watches, ornaments and gifts for special occasions such as baptisms, engagements, weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.

Ms Pinkerton said she and the team were very happy with the result.

"On Tuesday (yesterday) we had our soft opening and our grand opening is on Wednesday (today)," she said.

"We wanted a light and bright space with lots of white so all the jewellery sparkles."

She said it was such a relief to have all the renovations finally done and dusted.

"It's so nice to have all this work completed," she said.

"We are delighted to be able to have the shop looking so good and be able to help our customer celebrate their special occasions."

Ms Pinkerton said they would have a series of exciting events during their opening week.

"There will be lots of giveaways, special offers from our suppliers and lucky door prizes," she said.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone in this week."