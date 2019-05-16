REVEALED: Poll shows who will win Richmond

MP Justine Elliot speaks to Ballina mayor David Wright about the need to upgrade the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport runway.

MP Justine Elliot speaks to Ballina mayor David Wright about the need to upgrade the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport runway. Marc Stapelberg

LABOR MP Justine Elliot could be making a triumphant return to Canberra when voters go to the polls this Saturday.

According to a poll conducted by The Northern Star, Mrs Elliot will safely retain her seat for the seventh time with 39 per cent of voters supporting their current MP.

The online poll asked readers who they would vote to represent them for the seat of Richmond: Labor incumbent MP Elliot, Nationals candidate Mathew Fraser, Greens candidate Michael Lyon, Independent candidate Ray Karam, Christian Democratic Party candidate Morgan Cox, Sustainable Australia Party candidate Ronald McDonald, Involuntary Medication Objectors candidate Tom Barnett and United Australia Party candidate Hamish Mitchell.

The results are in for who the Richmond voters will be supporting at the federal election. Northern Star poll

What's been an election season filled with controversy in Richmond, including questions over Mr Fraser's legitimacy to run for the seat and Mr Karam's links to a group the Supreme Court found to be a "socially harmful cult”, voters are ready to select who they want to win.

And the results showed the majority of the 308 voters want Mrs Elliot to continue representing them.

It was a tight race for second place, with Mr Fraser narrowly beating our Mr Lyon on 24 per cent compared to 22 per cent.

Mr McDonald trailed behind in fourth place with 6 per cent, while Mr Mitchell ended up on 3 per cent and Mr Cox received 1 per cent of the vote.

Polls by The Northern Star during the State Election correctly predicted the eventual winners of the Lismore and Ballina electorates.