REVEALED: Plans for new $20 million shopping centre

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

PLANS for a new Woolworths supermarket and speciality shops at a 500-lot housing estate in Lennox Head are currently on public exhibition.

The shopping centre would be built at the Epiq development on Hutley Drive.

According to CCN Architects' design statement, lodged with Ballina Shire Council as part of the development application, it will be a "community-oriented neighbourhood centre".

The complex will include a full-line, 3400sqm Woolworths supermarket and bottle shop, along with speciality shops that could include cafes, bakery, newsagent, beauty salons and outdoor dining.

There is provision for 277 car parks.

The statement of environmental effects, lodged by planners Newton Denny Chappelle, also explained that the proposed development would also create about 230 jobs for full-time, part-time and casual workers.

"Importantly, sustainable design initiatives have been employed in the design of the centre," the document explains.

"Infrastructure for the generation of solar power is included to provide for much of the power needs of the centre. Electric charge points are also to be provided in the carpark enabling customers to recharge their electric vehicles while they are shopping."

The development application is on public exhibition until October 6.

For more information visit Ballina Shire Council's website.