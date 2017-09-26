28°
News

REVEALED: Plans for new $20 million shopping centre

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.
CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

PLANS for a new Woolworths supermarket and speciality shops at a 500-lot housing estate in Lennox Head are currently on public exhibition.

The shopping centre would be built at the Epiq development on Hutley Drive.

According to CCN Architects' design statement, lodged with Ballina Shire Council as part of the development application, it will be a "community-oriented neighbourhood centre".

The complex will include a full-line, 3400sqm Woolworths supermarket and bottle shop, along with speciality shops that could include cafes, bakery, newsagent, beauty salons and outdoor dining.

There is provision for 277 car parks.

 

CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.
CCN Architects have designed a neighbourhood shopping centre for the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

The statement of environmental effects, lodged by planners Newton Denny Chappelle, also explained that the proposed development would also create about 230 jobs for full-time, part-time and casual workers.

"Importantly, sustainable design initiatives have been employed in the design of the centre," the document explains.

"Infrastructure for the generation of solar power is included to provide for much of the power needs of the centre. Electric charge points are also to be provided in the carpark enabling customers to recharge their electric vehicles while they are shopping."

The development application is on public exhibition until October 6.

For more information visit Ballina Shire Council's website.

Lismore Northern Star
Ballina beach rape victim recalls attack horror

Ballina beach rape victim recalls attack horror

THE victim of a random rape on Ballina's Angels Beach last year has courageously told a courtroom of the impact of the ordeal on her life.

From Shark Tank to top honours at uni

Southern Cross University's 2017 Young Entrepreneur of the Year Bethany Mantle.

Lismore student's lifetime of achievements, at just 20 years of age

Celebrate the magic of getting older

Life is too serious. Have a laugh with friends - it's good for your health.

October 1 the day to be loud and proud about how old you are

'Something badly wrong' with govt offer to retiring worker

Christoph Schnelle recently had a client who had to choose between a $400,000 lump sum or $37,000 pension for life from their government employer.

Pension choice angers business columnist Christoph Schnelle

Local Partners