REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

Rebecca Brinckley has been a beautician for 13 years and has been running her own salon for six years.

Rebecca Brinckley has been a beautician for 13 years and has been running her own salon for six years. Marc Stapelberg

WHERE'S the best place to get your nails done, your eyebrows waxed and your body pampered? According to our readers, it's a lovely little beauty parlour in Lismore.

We asked our Facebook readers where is the best place on the Northern Rivers for your beauty needs and Beaut-E-licious by Beck has emerged as the winner.

The woman behind the business Rebecca Brinckley has been a beautician for 13 years and has been running her own salon for six years.

"Mainly my clientele is nails, but I also offer tanning, waxing and tinting," Ms Brinckley said.

In 2017 the Lismore flood ruined the shop she had worked hard for, like so many others.

"I came in and got some gels which there is thousands of dollars here in colours but by the time the water was coming up I was lucky to grab a few containers and my gel light.

"I lost everything in the shop from my wax bed to my tanning booth and gun.

"I had to repaint the whole shop and start fresh, which I don't think I'll ever do that again if it happens."

Ms Brinckley has built a strong clientele base, which means you'll be lucky to get an appointment at the moment.

"I can't have my number on the door because there is only one me and if I advertise I feel bad turning people away, but I'm hoping to go back to working five days a week next year (from the current three days).

"It was quite a shock to be voted as the best. I was stoked - it's nice to be appreciated like that.

"My work is my social life and I love my salon and my clients."

It's been a long, hard road to get where she is now after starting her apprenticeship at 31 with three kids.

"It was really hard but I want to say thank you to my family, friends and clients."

She specialises in nails, but says tanning is her favourite.

"I have women and men coming from Byron Bay and as far as the Gold Coast to come and get spray tans from me, the festivals are busy times."

Here are the top salons as voted by our readers:

Beaut-e-licious by Beck, Lismore

Bright Side Beauty, Wollongbar

Haven Beauty Bar, Casino

Inner Beauty, Lennox Head

Sugar Mama, Byron Bay

Sanctuary Tanning & Beauty, Wollongbar

Victoria's Beauty, Lismore

SHE. Brows & Makeup Artistry, Ballina

Lips N Lashes Beauty Salon, Lismore

Elegant Beautique, Lismore

Allure Skin, Beauty & Nails, Lismore