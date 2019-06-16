Menu
AFFLUENT: Tintenbar has the fifth highest-earning residents per median weekly household wage. On average Tintenbar residents bring home $1631 per week. Marc Stapelberg
News

REVEALED: Our highest earners and where they live

Jackie Munro
by
16th Jun 2019
THERE is a $1262 difference per week between the Northern Rivers' highest and lowest earners/ household incomes.

While the Australian average median weekly household income sits at $1534, there are a number of Northern Rivers towns and villages which are earning well-above the national average.

Tweed Valley's Casuarina tops the list, earning an average $1913 weekly wage, followed by Ballina Shire's Cumbalum on $1800 and Tweed's Terranora with $1752.

Richmond Hill residents earn an average $1703 per week, followed by Tintenbar with $1631 while North Casino residents bring home an average of $1605 per week.

Ewingsdale and Lennox Head are both over the national average, earning $1592 and $1577 respectively, while Byron Shire's Suffolk Park rounds out the list just below the national average, earning $1514.

The lowest weekly income earner is Nimbin, earning a median income of only $651.

