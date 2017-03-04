Revealed: our best architect homes

Byron Bay, Kingscliff, Casuarina and Pottsville properties have made the Australian Institute of Architects' 2017 Gold Coast Northern Rivers Regional Architecture Awards regional commendations list.

House of the Year was awarded to Byron Bay House and Studio by Vokes and Peters.

The jury praised the property as a "single level, delicate and highly crafted home that was both tranquil and tactile without the typical beach house preoccupations”.

The jury also awarded the following ten projects Regional Commendations at the award ceremony, held on Friday night:

1. Architectural Project Architectural Practice Location, Luke & Amanda's Beach House Scott Carpenter Architect, Casuarina

2. KDV Golf and Tennis Academy, Gold Coast, Shiro Architects Pty Ltd Carrara

3. Whale House Paul Uhlmann Architects, Kingscliff

4. The Star Gold Coast: Existing Hotel Refurbishment, ML Design and Steelman Partners (USA), Broadbeach

5. Coomera Sports and Leisure Centre BDA Architecture with Peddle, Thorp Architects (Melbourne), Coomera

6. Byron Bay House and Studio Vokes and Peters Byron Bay

7. Burleigh Street House ME Burleigh Heads

8. Elements of Byron Shane Thompson Architects, Byron Bay

9. Naranga Avenue House James Russell Architect Florida Gardens

10. St Ambrose Primary School Pat Twohill Designs in association with Twohill and James, Pottsville

The jury said "the interiors are articulated purposefully with air and light within the constraints of a deep and wide floor plan. It is both sensitive and generous, connected and layered”.

The Coomera Sports and Leisure Centre by BDA Architecture with Peddle Thorp Architects (Melbourne) was the Building of the Year Award.

Burleigh Street House by ME won Regional Project of the Year, an honour bestowed to an exceptional project by a local architect.