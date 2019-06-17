REVEALED: Northern Rivers towns most desirable to families

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Tweed's Terranora tops the list for the town with the highest proportion of families within their population. In the 2016 census, the town had a population of 2,926, with 826 families or 42 per cent of the population.

THEY are the towns with the highest number of families, but what makes them so desirable?

Topping the list with nearly half of the population made up on families is Terranora in the Tweed Shire.

According to Australian Bureau of Statistics data, 42 per cent of Terranora's population consists of parents and children.

Out of a 2016 census population of 2926, there were 826 families living in the town and only 995 households.

Families make up 40 per cent of the Casuarina population, while Pottsville, Bangalow and Lennox Head all share 32 per cent of families within their populations.

With 31 per cent of families in the population, Wollongbar sits above the Australian average of 29 per cent.

Bilambil Heights, Bogangar and Suffolk Park all round out the list with 28, 27 and 24 per cent respectively.

The town with the lowest proportion of parents and children is Chinderah, with only 9 per cent of families within their population.