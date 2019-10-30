REVEALED: Northern Rivers' top wedding photographer

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sarah Hughes - Bye Bye Blackbird Photography.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sarah Hughes - Bye Bye Blackbird Photography. Sarah Hughes

CREATIVITY runs in the family for a Northern Rivers wedding photographer who has been named the most popular in the region.

Sarah Hughes, of Bye Bye Blackbird Photography, has been taking photos for the most part of her life, inspired by her father who used to shoot landscapes and film.

She opened her own business in 2014 and runs out of a studio in Alstonville, specialising predominately in wedding photography, but also shoots maternity and newborns.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sarah Hughes - Bye Bye Blackbird Photography. SARAH_HUGHES

Capturing "life stories”, and "celebrating those important moments in people lives” is what drew Ms Hughes to the art.

"I've always been quite a creative person and drawn to those creative outlets and connecting and meeting new people,” she said.

"My family always encouraged artistic expression which ignited my passion of following photography and allowed me to explore different places.

"Illustrating and interpreting people's stories - I find that quite intriguing.

"I really enjoy being able to capture these stories and tell them with tenderness and truth.”

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Sarah Hughes - Bye Bye Blackbird Photography. SARAH_HUGHES

Ms Hughes said when she was first experimenting in photography she also dabbled in painting and sketching.

"I used to experiment a little bit with self-portraiture before selfies became a thing, and taking photos of friends, while I was finding the direction I wanted to head in,” she said.

"I fell into wedding photography accidentally. It starts as doing a couple in those early days and realising that I really enjoyed it, and I also enjoyed the involvement of the business.

"It's not just the photography, it's all the growth that comes with it.”

Ms Hughes nabbed 44 per cent of the votes in the The Northern Star's search for the region's best photographer.

But she said she recognises the Northern Rivers has a huge pool of talent.

"I'm speechless. It's left me feeling quite overwhelmed that people have gone to the effort to do that for me,” she said.

"I'm honoured because I know there are so many incredible, talented photographers in the area.”

Her photography style is "fun in approach”.

"I like to make the photography seamless and a little bit candid. Not feeling like a formality is important for me. I want couples to enjoy the experiences,” she said.

For more visit byebyeblackbirdphotograhy.com.

TOP THREE NORTHERN RIVERS WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHERS

1. Sarah Hughes - Bye Bye Blackbird Photography

2. Amy Baxter Photography

3. Mel Veronesi - Melle / Photographer (Melle Wedding Photography) and (tied) The Image Collective Co.