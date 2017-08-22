26°
REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

JASMINE BURKE
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Stone and Wood Brewwing Co. came out on top at the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards in 2016. Photo Contributed
Stone and Wood Brewwing Co. came out on top at the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards in 2016. Photo Contributed Contributed

The NSW Business Chamber is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards recognise excellence in business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sustainability, innovation, business growth and employment practices across the Northern Rivers region.

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Saturday September 2.

They will then represent the region at the NSW Business Chamber's State Business Awards held in November in Sydney.

Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty, said this year's finalists represent a fantastic cross section of businesses from right across the Northern Rivers.

"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate excellence in the local business community and showcase their success at a local, regional and state level," Ms Laverty said.

"Stone & Wood Brewing took out the Excellence in Sustainability category at the 2016 State Business Awards and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our Regional Winners will do very well again at the NSW Business Chamber State Awards held in November this year," Mrs Laverty said.

2017 Northern Rivers Regional Business Awards finalists:

Young Business Executive

Johnson Hunter, The Farm Byron Bay

Young Entrepreneur

Jeremy Holmes, Elements of Byron, Byron Bay

Michael Oaten, Wollongbar Pharmacy, Wollongbar

Sarah-Jane Ryan, Lady Bella Studio & Salon & Bella Creative Agency,　　

Business Leader

Anni Brownjohn, The Right Food Group, Murwillumbah

Carey De Boer, Totally Work Wear, Tweed Heads

Hayley Brown, Horn's Gas & Plumbing, Lismore

Neale Genge, Casino RSM Club, Casino　

Excellence in Small Business

APRACS, Casino

Aurora Suspended Fires, Ballina

Banaglow Newsagency,　Bangalow

Dalley Street Butchery, Lismore

Hemp Foods Australia, Bangalow

Lennox Holiday Apartments, Lennox Head

North Coast Events,　Byron Bay

Salumi Australia, Billinudgel

Summergrove Estate, Carool 　

Excellence in Business

Ballina Campervan & Motorhome Centre, Ballina

Brookfarm, Bangalow

Casino RSM Club, Casino

Elements of Byron, Byron Bay

HBI Australia,　Byron Bay

Mareeba Aged Care,　Grafton

Stone & Wood Brewing Company, Murwillumbah

Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah

Totally Workwear,　Tweed Heads　　

Excellence in Social Enterprise

Johnny's,　Evans Head

Mount Warning Spring Water & Yaru Water　

Realising Every Dream,　Lismore

Summerland House Farm,　Alstonville

The Farm,　Byron Bay　

Start Up Superstar

Cape Byron Distillery, Byron Bay

Connect Accountants & Advisors, Lismore

Geological George, Nobbys Creek

Oceanic Gymnastic Centre, Tweed Heads

Excellence in Innovation

The Farm, Byron Bay

BeeInventive, Newrybar

Jumbunna Community Prechool & Early Intervention Centre, Casino　

Excellence in Sustainability

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

The Farm, Byron Bay　

Employer of Choice

Mareeba Aged Care, Grafton

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

Sandcastles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

Summerland Credit Union, Lismore　

Local Chamber of Commerce

Evans Head Business & Community Chamber

Murwillumbah & District Business Chamber

Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry　

Retail

Banaglow Newsagency,　Bangalow

Mt Warning Tours,　Murwillumbah

Lismore Toyota,　Lismore

Casino Tyre Professionals,　Casino

Ballina Campervans & Motor Homes,　Ballina

SPAR,　Maclean

Alstonville Quality Meats,　Alstonville　

Visitor Experience

Summerland House Farm, Alstonville

Bowlo Sports and Leisure, Yamba

Mavises Kitchen, Murwillumbah

North Coast Holiday Parks, Evan Head

Lismore Pie Cart, Lismore

Beef and Beach, Lennox Head

Ballina RSL, Ballina

Alstonville Country Cottages, Alstonville　

Professional Service

Ochre Medical Centre, Grafton

Connect Accountants, Lismore

Bare Fruit Marketing, Ballina

Summerland Credit Union, Lismore

Collins Hume, Ballina

Southern Cross Credit Union, Murwillumbah　

Personal Services

Addictive Hair & Beauty, Grafton

Sand Castles Early Education Centre, Evans Head

Alstonville Dental, Alstonville

Yoga White Lotus, Lennox Head

Blushed and Beautiful Hair and Beauty, Ballina

Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic, Goonellabah

Laurence Irvine Chiropractic, Murwillumbah　

Trade & Manufacturing　

SAE Group, Tweed Heads

APRACS, Casino

Active Pest Management, Ballina

Bee Safe Security, Alstonville

Bennys Smash Repair, Grafton

Horns Gas and Plumbing, Lismore　

Aged Care & Wellbeing

Varela and Swift Pharmacy, Murwillumbah

Fresh Dental, Grafton

Riverside 24/7 Fitness, Ballina

Topics:  northern rivers business northern rivers business excellence awards 2017

