REVEALED: New Stone & Wood brewery opens its doors

EXCITING TIMES: The new Stone & Wood Brewery is a space where you will be able to try out some "weird and wonderful” beers. Marc Stapelberg

AFTER years of hard work and anticipation, Stone and Wood's new brewery in Byron Bay is finally open.

The magnificent new brewery and "home" is a one-stop shop for all brewing, business, functions and tours.

It boasts the independent brewer's original 25-hectolitre brewhouse, six 10,000-litre fermenters and six 5000-litre fermenters, a pilot brewery and a Stone and Wood canteen and bar.

Tasting room manager Cale Watts said the relocation from their Byron "shed" at Boronia Place to the new location at Centennial Circuit had been three-and-a-half years in the making.

"It's a massive relief to be open," he said.

"It's been pretty hectic time over the last few weeks with it all coming together, so it felt really nice to officially open.

"We had a soft opening... and we didn't tell anyone, but within 10 minutes there was 50 people in here."

The new brewery has fulfilled Stone and Wood's desire to open up a larger space in the shire where it all started.

"They wanted to build a space that would encompass all the different aspects of the business under the one roof," Mr Watts said.

"This is the first time in five years that we will have the hospitality side, the brewing and the offices all under the one building.

"When we expanded and built our brewery in Murwillumbah in 2014, the whole team split in half - now it's time to bring it all back together.

"What's unique about this building is our pilot brewery - a 500L brewhouse which allows us to experiment with new ingredients and new styles of beer to create weird and wonderful beers that are specific for the tasting room here."

Mr Watts said the purpose-built space was designed in collaboration with Harley Graham Architect for the brewery tour to flow through the building, finishing with a guided tasting of all the pilot batch brews.

"Come and try beers and have a beer experience you won't get anywhere else," he said.

For opening times or to book a tour head to the website www.stoneandwood.com.au.