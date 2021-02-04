Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Revealed: New music festival to hit Toowoomba this spring

Meg Gannon
4th Feb 2021 12:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The masterminds behind the popular music festival Groovin’ the Moo have announced a brand new regional concert, which will hit Toowoomba this Spring.

Fresh Produce is a limited capacity show funded by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Government initiative, and will support the six GTM regions including Townsville and Canberra, and will add Toowoomba and Glenorchy to the list as well.

With a single stage outdoor set up, Fresh Produce has the ability to be seated and fit within the relevant state requirements at the time, ensuring everyone enjoys the show in a safe environment.

Cattleyard Promotions’ Steve Halpin said the show would focus on the “freshest talent” while also showcasing what’s on offer in each region.

“Our team is very excited to be developing a new show that highlights the ripest pickings from multiple regions around the country,” he said.

“We can’t wait to feature all things fresh and support local communities in our familiar stomping grounds and our two new regional spots.”

Fresh Produce will be playing in Toowoomba on September 3 and 4 at the Toowoomba Showgrounds.

Originally published as Revealed: New music festival to hit Toowoomba this spring

toowoomba business
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sawmill’s big plans after devastating firestorm

        Premium Content Sawmill’s big plans after devastating firestorm

        News Miraculously, the Rappville sawmill survived the horrific fire of October 2019. Now it’s looking to the future in a big way.

        Apex predators to have custom-built $50K recovery aviary

        Premium Content Apex predators to have custom-built $50K recovery aviary

        News Birds of prey will have a place to get well after being treated

        ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        Premium Content ‘Selfish, stupid, dangerous’ man appeals COVID conviction

        News North Coast man convicted for failing to comply with health orders

        Incredible effort to save turtle after shark attack

        Premium Content Incredible effort to save turtle after shark attack

        News Shark left this green sea turtle with major injuries