REVEALED: New look Shaws Bay takeaway

The Shaws Bay takeaway has a new look and name.
The Shaws Bay takeaway has a new look and name. Claudia Jambor
Claudia Jambor
by

OUT with the old and in with the new, the revamped Shaws Bay takeaway shop has unveiled its new look and name.

The sign bears the eatery's new name, Brighton St, which is spelled out in capital letters and black font against a crisp white background bordered with a thin black line.

On the right-hand side of the name is a tree that resembles those scattered through the green space just before the North Wall walk.

The cafe has made no secret about its offerings, with tasty favourites fish and chips, pizza, ice cream and coffee advertised on its new signage.

Owner Simon Plummber said the minimalistic, monochrome fit-out signalled a new era for the long-time takeaway shop.

"We're bringing out own style rather than the old style,” he said.

He said the sign mimics the Brighton St sign, which inspired the name of the soon-to-open takeaway and its refreshed fit-out.

He said the store was on track to open in the coming week as he moved to tick the final boxes to commence operation.

Topics:  ballina brighton st northern rivers business northern rivers development shaws bay

Lismore Northern Star
