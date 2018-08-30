REVEALED: New-look Ballina Kmart reopens to keen shoppers

Broken Head family Leihani ,5, and Atlas Zoric, 2, enjoy the new Kmart store's layout with their mother Kirsty Zoric.

BEFORE the store's 8am opening time, a large group of keen customers waited to make their first purchase at Kmart's new and improved Ballina store.

The store had been closed for four days for renovations, which caused a bit of a stir with customers not able to get their "Kmart fix", Ballina store manager Michelle Munro said.

Ms Munro said the new store format was called "Plan C".

"It's to create a better shopping experience and is broken up into worlds - kids world, home world and clothing world - and within those you've got smaller rooms such as bed, bath and laundry, decor and beauty," she said.

"It makes it easier to shop because everything is grouped together and the way it's laid out, it's easier to see the products."

Kmart Ballina staff Bronte Walsh and Katharine Samson welcomed customers to the renovated store with cupcakes and gift bags. Jasmine Burke

A Kmart regular, Rebecca Edwards wanted to be one of the first in the spruced up store.

"Half the staff already know us and we know them so it'd be nice to be one of the first ones in. We were out the door by 7.30am to get here in time," Ms Edwards said.

Ms Edwards visits Kmart roughly one to two times a week and "most of (her) house contents" was made up of Kmart products.

She said she had her eye on the rowing machine which was in the catalogue and possibly some things to lay-by for the kids' Christmas presents.

Ballina Kmart reopens: Shoppers eagerly queued up for the reveal of Ballina Kmart’s new look.

"It will take us a few visits to get used to the new layout but I think it's wonderful," she said after she finished shopping.

Katie Clarke said "the variety and affordable prices" was why she loved Kmart.

"Their homewares at the moment are really good," she said.

Peter Robertson from the Byron Shire had an experience most of us can relate to.

"I dropped my son off to the airport and needed to come in for some light bulbs, but instead I've bought about a $100 worth of other stuff and I still haven't got the bloody light bulb yet."

He said he hadn't noticed the new layout.

"I got thrust a gift-bag and a cupcake on arrival which I declined but the new store is lovely," he said.

"I can never get over how cheap it is. I just bought some drinking glasses and thought 'how could they possibly make and sell that for $1?'

"When I do a pilgrimage to Ballina I normally need something which I can get from Kmart."

Ms Munro said they expected around 20,000-30,000 people over the next week to come and check out the new store.

"Closing wasn't ideal but it was the only way we could get this done so I think customers were a bit intrigued," she said.

She said there's "a lot of new and exciting things about to land".

"We've got a new fringe cushion we can't keep up with, and a lot of stuff in our new furniture range like new benches and velvet chairs.

"A lot of our sporting is about to land and swimwear too in time for spring and summer."