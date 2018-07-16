REVEALED: Names of 68 local soldiers who died at Gallipoli

SOME time ago we listed some names of local men who died at Gallipoli.

Most of these were with the 9th or 15th Battalions.

Another 68 have been identified. These are: Bexhill: John Stewart. Bonalbo: Clive Gregory. Casino: James Follent, Colin Glasgow, Frank Welsh [or Sjostrom], William White. Chinderah: Joseph Turnock. Clunes: Mervyn Menyweather. Cowper: Frederick Hopkins. Deepwater: John Sharp. Drake: John Scott. Emmaville: Robert McNulty, John Wayte. Federal: Herbert Upson. Grafton: William Brady, Sydney Irving, Alexander Mackie, Frank McFarlane, Ernest Otis, William Parker, Ernest Sidney, Mervyn Welch.

Lismore: Jack Burns, Albert Burton, Thomas Davies, James Hannah, George Hawkes, Harrison Hughes, James Kent, Eric Magee, James McCarthy, Ernest McIndoe, Arthur Moore, Frederick Mulvey, George Richardson, Henry Seaney, Gilbert Smith, Andrew Staggs, Ernest Taylor, Frank Tong, John Trevan, Frederick Vanza, Eric Watson, Arthur Wrigley. Maclean: James Burdekin, John Eady, James McAulay, Alexander McKay, John Syme. Mullumbimby: Robert McKenzie. Murwillumbah: Frederick Barling, James Bridges, Arthur Brown, Tom Dunbar, Michael Ryan, Robert Sinclair, Frederick White, Thomas Woods.

Nimbin: Ernest Jackson. Rosebank: Roy Solomon. Tabulam: Herbert May. Tenterfield: Frederick Hayward, James McDonald. Tweed Heads: James Milne, Francis Templer. Wardell: Henry Mallon. Woodburn: George Miles. Wyrallah: Herbert Hansen.

Nineteen of these soldiers were with the famous 15th Battalion and the others were with various other Battalions.

Thirteen were with Light Horse Regiments. Henry Mallon from Wardell was with the 4th Engineers.

He had previously been with the 26th Infantry Battalion. He was 41 years of age and, like many others, died of illness rather than a bullet.

He had pneumonia and was on his way to hospital when he died on board ship. He was buried at sea.

He and most of the others listed here are remembered at the Lone Pine Memorial at Gallipoli. Many others were buried at sea or their bodies were never found.

Clive Gregory was a Driver with the 1st Division Train.

Aged 27 he was a selector from Bonalbo.

He was one of those responsible for getting supplies of food and ammunition through to the forward troops.

He was killed while doing this and is buried at the Skew Bridge Cemetery at Gallipoli.

His brother, Leslie Winchcombe Gregory was a Lieutenant in the Australian Flying Corps.

He had previously been with the 7th Light Horse Regiment. He was luckier and returned to Australia.

Jack Burns was born in Lismore and fought with the 1st Infantry Battalion.

There is some confusion about his name which was apparently really Harry Beaumont.

He had a brother, Albert Beaumont, who lived in Burwood but he also was given the name of Burns on the enlistment papers.

Jack was attached to the 1st Battalion and killed on 1st May, a few days after the first landing.

The name mix-up was discovered when his medals were to be sent to his brother.

Apparently it occurred because Jack had been adopted by a lady in Dubbo.

She was reported as saying he used another name so he would not worry his real parents who were still alive.

His body was never found and he is remembered at Lone Pine.

His is one of many sad stories relating to our soldiers - those who died, and those who returned!