Masterplans have been developed for Kyogle's villages.
Masterplans have been developed for Kyogle's villages.
Council News

REVEALED: Masterplans for Kyogle's villages

Samantha Poate
by
15th May 2018 2:00 PM
YOU said Kyogle needed it, and now you are getting it.

After months of community consultation and special meetings of the various Vision for Villages groups, the Draft Master Plan will now be on exhibition.

Last night Kyogle Councillors moved a motion to place the draft master plans for the villages of Wiangaree, Woodenbong, Old Bonalbo, Bonalbo, Tabulam and Mallanganee on public exhibition.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said this was an exciting process.

"This is what you as a community have developed, they've got ownership and investment in those plans,” Cr Mulholland said.

"We have already started delivering on some of those projects that have been identified.”

"(But now) we have to go back out to the community, to get them to endorse it and then we will go from there.”

The Draft Village Master Plan will be available on the council website, council chambers and all the local post offices from today.

"You can have a look at it through a number of sources,” Cr Mulholland said.

"There's usually printed copies in the post offices and we will put it on public display in those offices and of course in the council building, it is also online.”

