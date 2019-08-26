REVEALED: Lismore's top 10 streets for stickybeaking
LEADING real estate expert Nerida Conisbee's click crunching has also revealed the top ten streets in Lismore.
While she hadn't personally visited the streets Ms Conisbee said Lismore Heights and East Lismore could be dominating the list because they were "considered nicer parts of town”.
"Usually when we look at street level, it's something about the street which is particularly nice,” she said.
Highest Views per listing on Realestate.com.au:
Bellevue Ave, Lismore Heights
Beardow St, Lismore Heights
Dibbs St, Est Lismore
Clarice St, East Lismore
Ballina Rd, Lismore Heights
Brunswick St, Lismore
Keen St, Lismore
Graeme Ave, Goonellebah
Molesworth St, Lismore
Diadem St, Lismore