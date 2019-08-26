Menu
Lismore Heights has dominated the top 10 streets in Lismore list which was based on the highest views on Realestate.com.au.
News

REVEALED: Lismore's top 10 streets for stickybeaking

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
26th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
LEADING real estate expert Nerida Conisbee's click crunching has also revealed the top ten streets in Lismore.

While she hadn't personally visited the streets Ms Conisbee said Lismore Heights and East Lismore could be dominating the list because they were "considered nicer parts of town”.

"Usually when we look at street level, it's something about the street which is particularly nice,” she said.

Highest Views per listing on Realestate.com.au:

Bellevue Ave, Lismore Heights

Beardow St, Lismore Heights

Dibbs St, Est Lismore

Clarice St, East Lismore

Ballina Rd, Lismore Heights

Brunswick St, Lismore

Keen St, Lismore

Graeme Ave, Goonellebah

Molesworth St, Lismore

Diadem St, Lismore

