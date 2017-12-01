REVEALED: Lismore's new recycled Christmas tree

THERE'S a new Christmas tree in the Lismore CBD this morning, and it's another recycled beauty.

Lismore City Council posted the photos on its Facebook page, saying: "Lismore, your new tree has arrived! Made with more than 200 old road signs and 100 recycled corflute decorations, and a whole lotta love.

"Merry Christmas Lismore!"

The tree is already receiving positive feedback, with almost 300 likes on Facebook and 65 shares.

Chris Wilson wrote: "Awesome ... it's great waiting to see 'what's next'. Very clever. Gotta love Lismore".

Cath Lawson said: "Looks amazing. LCC you nailed another great recyclable artwork."

