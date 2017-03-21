REVEALED: Local Bunnings store earmarked for $8m expansion

SET TO GROW: The Bunnings Group are proposing an $8 million expansion of the Lismore store.

A BUNNINGS superstore may soon be erected in Lismore with plans afoot for an $8m expansion of the existing South Lismore store.

The proposed expansion lodged to Lismore City Council yesterday is for an additional timber yard on the vacant land between the existing Bunnings building and the Quayside motor dealership to the north.

In the application documents, the Bunnings Group said it plans to further expand the Lismore store in order to provide a better range of goods and services commensurate with the growth of Lismore and its retail catchment since the store opened in 2001.

Details of the proposal are expected to be available on the Council's DA Tracker website later this week.