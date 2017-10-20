REVEALED: Lismore showgirls named and sashed

SHOWGIRL: The 2017 North Coast National Showgirl is Janaya Everingham. Ms Everingham will now go on to represent the North Coast National at Zone where they have the opportunity to compete against other Zone 1 finalists, with two winners going on to compete at the Royal Sydney Show.

SHOWGIRL: The 2017 North Coast National Showgirl is Janaya Everingham. Ms Everingham will now go on to represent the North Coast National at Zone where they have the opportunity to compete against other Zone 1 finalists, with two winners going on to compete at the Royal Sydney Show. Marc Stapelberg

TWO of the region's best young rural ambassadors have been named and sashed at the Lismore Showgrounds.

In the North Coast National Showgirl Competition's 55th year, Janaya Everingham was named the winner of the 2017 North Coast National Showgirl.

Nicola Mackenzie was named the 2017 Far North Coast Law Society North Coast National Teen Showgirl.

At 6.30pm in the main ring of the Lismore Showgrounds, the two winners received their sashes.

Earlier, the judges said the calibre of the young women who spoke at the 2017 Showgirl Presentation dinner on last week, was very high.

Now Ms Everingham will go on to represent the North Coast National at Zone where they have the opportunity to compete against other Zone 1 finalists, with two winners going on to compete at the Royal Sydney Show.

Ms Everingham had said she would love to use her skills and experience in the events, primary production industry to give back to the community.

Last week Nicola who lives in East Lismore, said she wanted to represent the North Coast region, as along with her family and friends, she is involved with the cattle industry and farming in the area.