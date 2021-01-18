REVEALED: Key strategy that could help Lismore Swans win

Lismore Swans AFC held their first training session for 2021 on January 12 for men's and women's teams under the aegis of new senior men's coach Ashley Pritchard (far right) and assistant coach Glenn Burns (far left), talk with former coach Joey Mitchell. Photo: Alison Paterson

Ahead of an exciting season in a new league, the Lismore Swans held a high-energy first training session for 2021 under the eagle eyes of their new coaches.

At Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, around 20 players from the Swans senior men’s and women’s squads particpated in the 45 minutes exercise and skills session conducted by new senior men’s coach Ashley Prichard, 51, and assistant coach Glenn Burns, 45.

Prichard and Burns ‒ who have considerable playing and coaching experience community AFL in NSW, Victoria and Queensland ‒ said they were thrilled to be part of such a passionate and well-organised club.

FASTER LEGS: Lismore Swans AFC held their first training session for 2021 on January 12 for men's and women's teams under the aegis of new senior men's coach Ashley Pritchard and assistant coach Glenn Burns. Photo: Alison Paterson

Prichard said it was an honour to have the role, and a responsibility as the club switches from the AFL Queensland league to play in the North Coast zone, which commences in April 2021.

“I have to earn their trust first,” he said.

“But I am impressed with the commitment the players are showing tonight.”

He said one of strategies was to give the players faster legs.

“On Thursday we are doing a time trial to get them to run 2km in nine minutes,” he said.

“Elite footballers do it in six and a half and elite runners do it in five, but it’s all about our players beating their times, getting miles into their legs as fitter players think clearer and their skills level improves.”

Burns, a former wing and half-forward flank, had been coached by Prichard in Cairns before they reconnected over Aussie rules in Victoria.

“I’m here to back Ashley bringing his winning mentality here,” he said.

“So I’ll also be running and training with the players.”

LEADING BY EXAMPLE: Lismore Swans AFC held their first training session for 2021 on January 12 for men's and women's teams under the direction of new senior men's coach Ashley Pritchard. Photo: Alison Paterson

DYNAMIC DUO: New Lismore Swans AFC senior men's coach Ashley Pritchard (left) and assistant coach Glenn Burns lead an energetic training session at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, on January 12, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson

Meanwhile, club stalwart youngster Sydney-Jack Baker, 11, said he enjoyed watching his dad Andrew train.

“I can’t wait to play for the Under-12s this year,” he said.

“I’ve been playing a few years now and I love it.”

EYES ON THE BALL: Keen youngster Sydney-Jack Baker, 11, enjoyed watching his dad train with senior under the scrutiny of new senior men's coach Ashley Pritchard and assistant coach Glenn Burns. Photo: Alison Paterson

At the end of the session former Swans coach Joey Mitchell, who will play for the senior men, said he was pleased to welcome Prichard and Burns to the club.

“To be honest, I was more of a development coach,” Mitchell said.

“But now I feel our players are ready for coaches of this high standard.

“I know with their expertise the Lismore Swans will have an great season ahead.”

Anyone interested in playing senior men’s or women’s footy contact Lismore Swans on

0431 282 282.