Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Revealed: James Maloney to quit Panthers

by Dean Ritchie
23rd Jul 2019 10:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith and NSW five-eighth James Maloney is ready to quit the NRL after this season and sign a rich three-year deal with French Super League club, Catalans Dragons.

Well-placed sources in France have told The Daily Telegraph a deal has been struck and could be announced as early as today.

Maloney, 33, is under contract at Penrith until the end of next season but has repeatedly spoken about his desire to finish his career in Super League.

His NRL career is now just about over.

Catalans sources claim the deal is financially healthy and would rival, if not outdo, his Panthers contract.

 

Maloney will leave the NRL with huge respect. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
Maloney will leave the NRL with huge respect. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

 

Maloney has enjoyed a stellar NRL career with stints at the New Zealand Warriors, Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and now the Panthers.

He also played 14 games for NSW, the most recent a successful game-three decider in Sydney earlier this month.

The Daily Telegraph has been told English giants Leeds Rhinos had also expressed an interest in Maloney, who is preparing for Sunday's big match against Canberra at Panthers Stadium.

Maloney claimed just last weekend he would "silly" not consider a new long-term deal overseas.

 

An Origin win was the perfect way to sign off for NSW. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts
An Origin win was the perfect way to sign off for NSW. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

 

"Well they reckon the lifestyle's outstanding over there (France)," Maloney told Triple M.

"It's always been the goal to finish up with a stint over there (Super League) and we've always sort of thought, in terms of lifestyle, the south of France would be a little better than the north of England.

"Whether it happens immediately for next year or whether we're looking at when the Penrith deal expires, it's definitely on the radar."

 

Catalans Dragons recently played Warriors at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Catalans Dragons recently played Warriors at Barcelona’s Nou Camp stadium. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

 

Just recently, Catalans coach Steve McNamara hinted his club was poised to make a major singing.

"I said last week that we wouldn't be making wholesale signings but we will be making one or two significant signings - certainly one," McNamara said.

"We will see what the next few weeks brings.

"I'm a big fan of Jimmy, I coached him at the Roosters. He is a great character and a great player. He is a champion player and I know him well."

 

Maloney has done it all in the NRL. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Maloney has done it all in the NRL. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

Maloney won two premierships - the 2013 title while a Sydney Rooster and the 2016 grand final with Cronulla.

Penrith players will conduct media interviews on Wednesday where they are expected to reveal a desire to send Maloney out a winner this year.

Cheeky reports emerged over the past 48 hours that Maloney may head to Brisbane Broncos.

"Look, there's no doubt he's a big game winner but I think there's a thing called the salary cap and there's only certain clubs who could probably afford to buy James Maloney, Broncos isn't one of those," Broncos director Darren Lockyer told Nine.

More Stories

Show More
james maloney nrl penrith panthers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    premium_icon Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    Business PROVING kindness is contagious, two local tradies have taken the concept of paying it forward to a whole new level.

    Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    premium_icon Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    News Charlie Johnson was a passtionate sportsman and car salesman

    Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    premium_icon Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    Council News Discussions will take place at tonight's council meeting

    Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    premium_icon Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    Crime A brief of evidence was served in the case against the Casino man.