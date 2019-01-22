REVEALED: It can be cheaper to buy than rent a house

ATTRACTING INTEREST: A property at 30 Campbell Cres, Goonellabah, priced at $239,000, nearly half the suburb's median, is attracting strong interest from first home buyers as mortgage repayments can be less than rents.

FIRST home buyers in Lismore are taking advantage of low interest rates and the fact that mortgage repayments are often lower then rents to get a foot on the first rung of the property ladder.

In Goonellabah a property priced at $239,000 is attracting strong interest from first home buyers as well as investors, according to Harcourts agent Brett McDonald.

Mr McDonald said the house at 30 Campbell Crescent was a renovated three bedroom, one bathroom property on a 548 sqm block.

He said once buyers had the minimum deposit to secure a mortgage, they would be pleasantly surprised at how affordable repayments could be.

"We have first home buyers from the local area as well as one from Brisbane looking to relocate here interested in the property,” he said.

"One local first home buyer is currently speaking with a mortgage broker.

"Considering the repayments on a mortgage like this, even with a 10 per cent deposit, the repayments will be less than paying rent.

"There's lots of competition for residential properties under $400,000.”

Real estate experts Core Logic reported houses in the Goonellabah suburb had seen a 32.6 per cent rise in prices in the past five years.

Currently the median sales price of houses in the area is $431,000 while the asking rent for a Goonellabah property is $380 per week.

The property at 30 Campbell Crescent is being rented at $350 per week.

If a first home buyer was renting this property and had a 10 per cent deposit saved, to purchase the property their monthly mortgage payment would be around $1030, a saving of $370 or more than a week's rent, per month.

