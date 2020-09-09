REVEALED: How search for Lismore man moved 150km away

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

POLICE have revealed how they found the car of missing Lismore man Rohan Lloyd 150km away at Whiteman Creek, triggering an extensive search last weekend.

Grafton Police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said information from mobile phone towers helped narrow down the search area.

"Polair flew up and did a flyover and spotted the car," she said. "The car was found in the Whiteman Creek area which is why we concentrated our search there.

"Since then we've been out there searching we've had some more information come through … and we're trying to piece together.

Chief Inspector Reid said police stopped cars coming past the search site as it was a relatively isolated location with not much passing traffic.

"Because of the timeline, there's reports he's been gone for a couple of weeks, and we were trying to see from the locals who had seen the car, or the missing person," she said.

Volunteers from the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service at the scene of a search for a missing Lismore man, last seen in Kyogle in August. Photo: NSW RFS

The search continued until 1pm Sunday when it was suspended, but Chief Inspector Reid said investigations were ongoing.

"We've done extensive canvassing of the area," she said. "We did a complete radius around the bridge, and there's a bit of swamp and some residential, but it's generally pretty dense and hard going."

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in the township of Kyogle, about 11am on Thursday August 13.

His family reported him missing to police when he could not be contacted, and they have concerns for his welfare.

His car, a blue a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz on Wednesday September 2.

He is a Lismore resident, but is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Bakers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to contact Crimestoppers or NSW Police.