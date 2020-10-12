Menu
Car runs off road near Yamba waterway
News

REVEALED: How P-plater car was stuck metres from waterway

Adam Hourigan
12th Oct 2020 1:54 PM
A CAR and its occupants were saved from a watery fate by just a few trees after it left the road early Saturday morning near Yamba.

The silver Ford Falcon was being driven east near the Romiaka Channel bridge when it left the road and came to rest just metres from the water, crushing several trees in its path before stopping.

Coffs/Clarence police said they arrived at the incident shortly after, but the occupants of the vehicle had left the scene.

The car has remained trapped in the bushes covered in police tape since, and a police spokesman said the incident was being investigated.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is urged to contact Maclean police or Crimestoppers.

A car which left Yamba Road near Romiaka Channel and crashed into trees near the waterway has been left for three days.
