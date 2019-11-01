REVEALED: How much punters spend at local pubs, clubs

POKIES sucked more than $37 million from Northern Rivers gamblers in just six months, a new report has revealed.

Recent Liquor and Gaming NSW data revealed clubs and hotels in the Lismore, Byron, Ballina, Kyogle, and Richmond Valley LGAs have made a combined net profit of $37,108,284.

The previous six months profit came in at $46.2m, from 2235 gaming machines at 120 venues across six LGA's, including Clarence Valley.

The reports are released every six months as part of the NSW Government's commitment to boost transparency on gambling activity in local communities.

Their report revealed more than $23 million was spent in pokies at clubs across the Northern Rivers from December 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019, and $13.8 million had been spent by gamblers at hotels from January 1 to June 30, 2019.

As of June 3 2019, there were 407 electronic gaming machines across seven clubs in Ballina, 250 across 10 premises in Byron, 307 across 11 clubs at Lismore, 262 across eight at Richmond Valley, and 42 across five in Kyogle.

Tweed Valley hotels also ranked in more than $6.2 million in profits, and Clarence Valley more than $4.5 million.

Tweed clubs saw $39.2 million roll in and Clarence clubs gained $10.6 million in profits.

Ballina RSL Club is ranked 76th (with 231 machines) in NSW by gaming machine net profit.

Tweed Heads Bowls Club is ranked 77th.

Lismore District Workers Club is ranked 110th.

Tweed Heads has another two clubs in the top 150, and Richmond Valley's Casino Returned Servicemen's Memorial Club Limited sits at 169.

Hotels in the Northern Rivers started appearing half way down a list of more than 1300 establishments in NSW.

Compared to the previous six-month period the number of gaming machines in operation fell by 206 in clubs and by 39 in hotels.

The number of club gaming venues fell by nine, and the number of hotel gaming venues fell by 34.

During this time the net profit fell 3.9 per cent for clubs and 6.3 per cent for hotels.

Compared to the same six-month period in 2018 the net profit fell by 0.03 per cent for clubs and rose by 6.2 per cent for hotels.

A Liquor and Gaming NSW spokesman said due to seasonal factors, gaming machine profits are historically higher in the second half of each calendar year.