REVEALED: Game breakers for the rugby finals

Wollongbar-Alstonville centre Josh Damen on the run against Lennox Head in FNC rugby earlier this season. He will be a key player for the Pioneers in the finals. Vicki Kerry

SPORTS editor Mitchell Craig picks out the danger men for the Far North Coast rugby union semi-finals.

It all starts with the minor semi-final between Casuarina and Lennox Head at Maurie Ryan Oval, Lismore this weekend.

Minor premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville have the weekend off before hosting Ballina at Lyle Park the following Saturday.

Tom Watson, Ballina

Getting better with every game he plays and only a wrist injury earlier in the year could slow him down this season.

The Seahorses forward pack can mix it with any other team in the finals but they will need something extra out wide to topple Wollongbar-Alstonville in the major semi-final.

Watson is one of the best finishers in the competition and has plenty of talent around him with the likes of five-eighth Beau Clarke and centre Anthony Lolohea in the team.

Rian Olivier, Casuarina

Strong running game at centre and is proving difficult for teams to contain.

He also has a powerful boot and can kick long distances to get his team out of trouble.

Five-eighth Vitori Buatava will steer the team while players like winger Kai George or Olivier will do the damage when it comes to try-scoring.

Callum Jones, Lennox Head

Prolific try-scorer and finished the regular season with 15 to his name.

The Trojans backline is stacked with talent and they have four players that would walk into the five-eighth position at other clubs.

Centre Billy Goldsmith has moved across a few positions while Jones has been a constant threat all season.

Josh Damen, Wollongbar-Alstonville

He has helped set up some of the best tries of the season with his flick passes and turn of foot.

It is no coincidence he was missing in his teams only loss of the season against Casuarina earlier this month.

Finals will only bring out the best in Damen and the Pioneers are capable of piling on the points if he is firing.