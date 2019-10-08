REVEALED: FNC rugby union team of the year

TALENT POOL: Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake on the charge against Ballina.

TALENT POOL: Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake on the charge against Ballina. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Prop: Jordan Elliott

(Byron Bay)

A welcome addition to the Byron Bay forward pack and one of the hardest-working front-rowers in the competition.

Hooker: Bill Johnston

(Wollongbar-

Alstonville)

Brings more skill than most other hookers and knows how to find the tryline in the big games.

Johnston also has a kicking element to his game and is a measure of consistency at the set pieces.

Prop: Rob Beacroft

(Casuarina)

Plenty of experience and overpowered a lot of the younger front-rowers from other teams.

Second row: Will Aisake

(Byron Bay)

A physical presence at the breakdown and his best work came by taking the tough carries when his team needed him.

Second row: Ed McGrath

(Grafton)

A standout season for the Grafton hard-man and was unlucky not to make the NSW Country team.

He took his representative form back to club rugby and finished the season by taking out the FNC best and fairest award.

Flanker: Brad Brown

(Ballina)

Left nothing in the tank and is one of the most committed forwards in the competition.

Flanker: Josef

Lalabalavu (Casino)

Helped spark a resurgence at Casino and was near unstoppable with his try-scoring ability in the second half of the season.

No 8: Mitch Planten

(Casuarina)

The best player to join FNC rugby this year after several years on the Gold Coast.

Planten was an imposing figure and one of the strongest ball runners in the competition.

Halfback: Webb Lillis

(Casuarina)

His best season having played with Casuarina since they came into the competition in 2017.

Lillis is a handy goal kicker and proved hard to contain when he ran at tired forward packs.

Five-eighth: Ben Damen

(Wollongbar-

Alstonville)

Still the best player in the competition and capped another big season by leading his team to a sixth straight premiership.

The Pioneers will keep winning grand finals as long as he is at the helm.

Wing: Wilson Lovokuro

(Casino)

Racked up a number of tries with his attacking flair and fancy footwork.

The Bulls were a dangerous side this season and the likes of Lovokuro and Lalabalavu could make them a serious contender next year.

Wing: Josh Damen

(Wollongbar-

Alstonville)

The best flick pass in the competition and rarely looked troubled on his way to scoring some freakish tries.

Centre: Alex Gibbon

(Wollongbar-

Alstonville)

Spent time playing rugby sevens for Australia and brought back plenty of experience with him.

Toughed out the season by playing the last two games with a knee injury which would have kept most players sidelined.

Centre: Callum Jones

(Lennox Head)

Originally a five-eighth who quickly became a prolific try-scorer in the centres.

The Trojans had a strong backline and Jones finished the season having scored 15 tries.

Fullback: Sam Kerry

(Wollongbar-

Alstonville)

Very hard to contain and gets better each season.

Kerry can cut a team to shreds out wide and is the perfect running fullback.