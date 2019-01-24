REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

The Speed Camera on Bangalow Road at Clunes, NSW. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

DO YOU know where your local fixed speed and red light cameras are?

We rounded up the list of where they are in north east NSW.

FIXED SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONS

Lismore

Clunes, Bangalow Rd, between Flatley Drive and Johnston Rd - camera in warning mode

Ballina Shire

Wollongbar, Bruxner Highway, between Converys Lane and McLeans Ridges Rd

Wardell, Pacific Highway, between Riverside Drive and Carlisle St

Byron Shire

Ewingsdale, Hinterland Way, between St Helena Rd and Ewingsdale Rd

Ocean Shores, Pacific Highway, between Banana Rd and Rajah Rd

Tweed

Burringbar, Tweed Valley Way, between Blakeneys Road and Cooradilla Road.

Richmond Valley

New Italy, Pacific Highway, between New Italy Rd and Turners Rd

Woodburn, Pacific Highway, between Sussex St and Richmond St

New England

Ben Lomond, New England Highway, between Ross Rd and Ben Lomond Rd

Tenterfield, New England Highway, between Duncan St and George St

Quirindi, New England Highway, between Gaspard Rd and Lowestoft Rd

Grafton

Ulmarra, Pacific Highway, between River St and George St

Coffs

Hungry Head, Pacific Highway between Boundary Rd and Ballards Rd

North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Florence Wilmont Drive and Watt Creek

North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Bellview Drive and Ferry Street

Urunga, Pacific Highway, between Ranger and Hillside Drive - camera in warning mode

Valla Beach, Pacific Highway, between Valla Beach Rd and Oyster Creek

RED LIGHT CAMERAS

Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Bray Street

Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Combine Street

To date, 39 people have died in road fatalities this year. Of those, 21 were drivers, eight were passengers and four motorcyclists.