REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW
DO YOU know where your local fixed speed and red light cameras are?
We rounded up the list of where they are in north east NSW.
FIXED SPEED CAMERA LOCATIONS
Lismore
- Clunes, Bangalow Rd, between Flatley Drive and Johnston Rd - camera in warning mode
Ballina Shire
- Wollongbar, Bruxner Highway, between Converys Lane and McLeans Ridges Rd
- Wardell, Pacific Highway, between Riverside Drive and Carlisle St
Byron Shire
- Ewingsdale, Hinterland Way, between St Helena Rd and Ewingsdale Rd
- Ocean Shores, Pacific Highway, between Banana Rd and Rajah Rd
Tweed
- Burringbar, Tweed Valley Way, between Blakeneys Road and Cooradilla Road.
Richmond Valley
- New Italy, Pacific Highway, between New Italy Rd and Turners Rd
- Woodburn, Pacific Highway, between Sussex St and Richmond St
New England
- Ben Lomond, New England Highway, between Ross Rd and Ben Lomond Rd
- Tenterfield, New England Highway, between Duncan St and George St
- Quirindi, New England Highway, between Gaspard Rd and Lowestoft Rd
Grafton
- Ulmarra, Pacific Highway, between River St and George St
Coffs
- Hungry Head, Pacific Highway between Boundary Rd and Ballards Rd
- North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Florence Wilmont Drive and Watt Creek
- North Macksville, Pacific Highway, between Bellview Drive and Ferry Street
- Urunga, Pacific Highway, between Ranger and Hillside Drive - camera in warning mode
- Valla Beach, Pacific Highway, between Valla Beach Rd and Oyster Creek
RED LIGHT CAMERAS
- Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Bray Street
- Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway and Combine Street
To date, 39 people have died in road fatalities this year. Of those, 21 were drivers, eight were passengers and four motorcyclists.
- Our region has no fixed speed cameras in school zones