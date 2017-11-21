REVEALED: Development would double size of village

Richmond Valley councillors will tonight consider a proposal to double the size of the Rileys Hill village.

THE suburban Rileys Hill village area, near Broadwater, could potentially double in size with a potential further 70 lots added to its existing 70 residential lots.

The matter is set to be discussed at tonight's Richmond Valley Council meeting.

The council received a planning proposal to rezone a parcel of land on Hills Rd, Rileys Hill in early June this year.

Ardill Payne and Associates prepared and submitted the proposal to rezone the land on behalf of the owner Monal Pty Ltd.

The land is immediately adjacent to existing village-zoned land at Rileys Hill and is identified in the North Coast Regional Plan as potential urban growth area.

The proposed rezoning area covers a 8.268 hectare area.

The lower portion of the property is identified as marginally flood prone (as affected by a one-in-one-hundred year average return interval flood event), but is categorised as a rare low hazard.

Stormwater collection and treatment will be required onsite prior to discharge under the adjoining council road reserve through a possibly upgraded culvert.

The natural drainage route will continue offsite toward the adjoining National Park opposite the site.

All adjoining property owners will be notified for consultation purposes following a Gateway Determination and National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be given an opportunity to provide comment.