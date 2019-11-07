REVEALED: Concept plans for River St duplication

Plans are progressing for the duplication of Ballina's River Street.

A MAJOR, long term plan to duplicate Ballina's River Street from the Pacific Highway through to Kerr Street has taken a step forward.

The council is now seeking community feedback on the concept design.

"To support a growing community and address the congestion along River Street, Ballina Shire Council is continuing plans to duplicate River Street," the council explains on its website.

"Once complete, the four-lane roadway will double the road's current capacity and cater for traffic up until 2036.

"This arterial road project is a major investment within council's four-year delivery program 2019-2023."

Concept design is the first phase of the project.

It will be followed by staging determination, and the project has already been broken down into four stages:

West Ballina, Burns Point Ferry Drive to east of Brampton Avenue

Fishery Creek Bridge to Tweed Street

Fishery Creek Bridge and approaches

Smith Drive to Burns Point Ferry Drive.

Once the order of these stages is confirmed, the council will then look into concept level estimates, investigations and environmental studies, preparation and lodgement of planning applications, planning assessment, public exhibition and approvals, detailed design and construction.

By duplicating River Street, the council is aiming to accommodate current and future traffic volumes, while still providing acceptable levels of access to adjacent properties and intersecting streets.

"A number of intersections need to be modified to facilitate the four-lane design, this includes limiting some access options from adjoining streets," the council said.

Community information sessions

During the public exhibition period of the concept designs, the council will host two community information sessions at the Council Chambers, 40 Cherry Street, Ballina.

2pm on Tuesday, November 19

5pm on Thursday, November 21.

If you would like to attend one of these information sessions, RSVP by Monday, November 18 to communications@ballina.nsw.gov.au or phone 1300 864 444.

Submissions

To make a submission:

Write to Ballina Shire Council, 40 Cherry Street, Ballina NSW 2478

Email: council@ballina.nsw.gov.au

Submissions close Friday, December 6.