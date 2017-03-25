REVEALED: Casino Drill Hall and Woodburn Riverside drafts

RICHMOND Valley Council is reminding residents to have their say on the Casino Drill Hall and Woodburn Riverside Precinct draft master plans, with public submissions due to close soon.

General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said council had already seen strong interest in the draft master plans' public consultation process, but it was also important that people followed through and made a formal submission.

Council engaged architects Chris Pritchett and Associates to prepare a draft master plan for the Casino Drill Hall site, which was created using information compiled from community meetings and feedback.

Mr Macdonald said the aim of the project was to create an iconic public space in Casino which utilised the existing Drill Hall, incorporated an amphitheatre performance space, and encouraged tourist visitation to the region.

Architects Locale Consulting prepared the Woodburn Riverside Precinct Draft Master Plan, using information compiled from community meetings and feedback.

The ideals of this project is to consolidate the existing facilities in the park into one modern facility, create an adventure playground, and update the waterfront reserve to encourage events both at a local and regional level.

Mr Macdonald said the Woodburn Riverside Precinct Draft Master Plan would also deliver a proposed streetscape plan for the current Pacific Highway, taking into account the alteration to traffic conditions following the bypass of Woodburn around 2020.

Both draft master plans can be downloaded here.

The plans can also be viewed at Council's offices in Casino and Evans Head.

Written or online submissions in respect of the Casino Drill Draft Master Plan will be accepted by Council until 4.30pm 28 March.



Written or online submissions in respect of the Woodburn Riverside Precinct Draft Master Plan will be accepted by Council until 4.30pm Tuesday 4 April.

