REVEALED: Boomerang line up offers deadly young talent

YIRRMAl, Oka and Leonard Sumner headline the line up for Boomerang, the indigenous-led festival confirmed within Bluesfest 2017.

The line up is includes indigenous artists from Canada, New Zealand, Tibet and Australia:

Yirrmal: Australian artist Yirrmal Marika, from North-East Arnhem Land, has made a refreshing entrance into the music scene. Inspired by his Grandfather, Dr Yunupingu, former lead singer of Yothu Yindi, he fuses tradition and contemporary with class and passion. Yirrmal is an inspiring songwriter and guitarist with a beautiful voice, singing songs about his homeland and culture with feeling and depth beyond his years.

Leonard Sumner: Anishinaabe MC, singer songwriter Leonard Sumner hails from Manitoba, Ontario, Canada. His storytelling flows from the shores of Little Saskatchewan First Nation, located in the heart of the Interlake of Manitoba. Sumners sound is evidence of his ability to occupy landscapes of multiple musical genres, including hip-hop, spoken word, Country, and R'n'B.

Oka: Electric / Dreamtime / Roots trio Oka offers music that embraces the future without losing sight of the past. Oka draws upon their indigenous connection to place and country to create their signature feel good Australian earth sound, an irresistible blend of influences spanning house, big beat, reggae-dub, Roots, Jazz and world music.

At the creative heart of the music is Stu Boga Fergie (aka DidgeriSTU) who connects you to earth with the deep subsonic pulse and resonance of his Yidaki (didgeridoo). He is the big man behind the electronic beats, keys & vocals inspired by his aboriginal heritage.

Besides Stu, the Sunshine Coast band is formed by Julian Bel-Bachir and Chris Lane.

Other artists announced today are Papuan-Australian band Airileke and the Rize of the Morning Star, Queensland artist Emily Wurramara, Australia-based Tibetan artist Tenzin Choegyal and Sydney's Jannawi Dance Clan.

The festival will also offer Bundjalung weaving workshops and traditional healing.

For details visit the Boomerang website.

Bluesfest will be held at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm on April 14-17.