Revealed: Biggest winners and losers in the revised NRL draw

The on-field action is back next week – and the full NRL draw is ready to drop. Get the inside scoop on what your team’s season is going to look like.

The on-field action is back next week – and the full NRL draw is ready to drop. Get the inside scoop on what your team’s season is going to look like.

Parramatta's path to the club's first premiership win in 34 years has been given a huge boost with the Eels the big winners of the NRL's revamped draw that will be announced on Thursday.

The Eels are among the fortunate clubs to avoid playing title contenders Melbourne, Canberra and the Roosters twice in the condensed NRL season.

They already have the added advantage of being one of a handful of teams to play matches at their genuine home ground and will also play a host of "away" games at Bankwest Stadium too.

Relive classic NRL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS.

New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The winners and losers from the revamped NRL draw.

The Eels are grouped to play Brisbane, Wests Tigers, Penrith, Canterbury and Manly twice this year with The Daily Telegraph obtaining each team's double-up matches.

While the road to glory for the Roosters to secure an elusive third consecutive premiership has been made even more difficult with the club arguably handed the most difficult draw of any side.

The Roosters - who are winless from the opening two games of a shortened season - must play the Storm, Broncos, Raiders, Rabbitohs and the Dragons twice this year.

It makes their return game against South Sydney on Friday week crucial already for their top four hopes.

Parramatta are the biggest winners from the NRL’s revised draw.

Melbourne have also been handed a tough path to the top of the table with double-up games against the Roosters, South Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra and Manly.

The winless Sharks have been gifted arguably the most favourable draw. They are one of only two teams to play the Titans and Warriors twice - whom many predict will compete for the wooden spoon. They also play neighbours St George Illawarra, North Queensland and Penrith twice.

Premiership favourites Canberra are the only other side with the Warriors/Titans double but their draw is evened out with tough games against Melbourne and the Roosters. They will play the Dragons twice too. Canberra's anti-vaccination players won't be able to play in Queensland unless the government eases its tough biosecurity policy.

The team everyone wants to avoid... back-to-back premiers the Sydney Roosters. Picture: Getty

Penrith is another club who would have liked what they got told yesterday with matches against Parramatta, North Queensland, Sharks, Tigers and the Warriors.

The NRL will announce the full draw at 4pm on Thursday but clubs were given a sneak peak on Wednesday when they were handed their matches for the rest of this season.

Teams will play everyone at least once in the 20-round season. Some teams may still play rivals twice before they have even played all other 15 clubs.

The focus of the five double-up matches has been on blockbuster rivalry games to help appease the game's broadcast partners.

That has counted against a high-drawing club such as Canterbury with the Bulldogs grouped in Sydney-only derbies against the Dragons, Parramatta, Tigers, South Sydney and Manly.

Canterbury have been hit with a draw boasting big Sydney derbies. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Venues for the first nine rounds will also be announced on Thursday, with the NRL hopeful of allowing teams to play at the genuine home grounds from the midpoint of the season. Bankwest Stadium will house five clubs; Parramatta, South Sydney, Cronulla, Canterbury and the Roosters while Campbelltown Stadium will be the temporary home for St George Illawarra, Wests Tigers, Canberra and Penrith.

Newcastle, Manly and the Warriors will play out of the Central Coast while Brisbane, North Queensland and Melbourne are allowed to play at their home venues. Gold Coast will play at Suncorp Stadium.

Dream draw

Cronulla: Dragons, Warriors, Titans, Cowboys, Panthers.

They won't play any team who made the top eight last year twice and are one of only two teams to play the Warriors and Titans twice. Throw in an underperforming St George Illawarra side, it is arguably the best draw of any club.

Cronulla v Dragons: WWLLW

Cronulla v Warriors: WLWWW

Cronulla v Titans: WWWLL

Cronulla v Cowboys: WWWLL

Cronulla v Panthers: LWWWW

Eels: Broncos, Tigers, Panthers, Bulldogs, Sea Eagles.

Not only do they get to host matches at their genuine home ground, they don't have to face competition heavyweights the Roosters, Rabbitohs, Melbourne or Canberra twice. Their dream draw is based more on who they don't play twice, rather than who they do.

Parramatta v Broncos: WLWLW

Parramatta v Tigers: WWWLW

Parramatta v Panthers: LWLLW

Parramatta v Bulldogs: WLWWL

Parramatta v Sea Eagles: WLWLW

Panthers: Eels, Cowboys, Sharks, Tigers, Warriors.

A fair draw. Take out the Eels and they play a winless Cronulla twice plus three other teams who did not make the finals last year.

Penrith v Eels: WLWWL

Penrith v Cowboys:

Penrith v Sharks: WLLLL

Penrith v Tigers: LWWWW

Penrith v Warriors: WLWLW

Raiders: Storm, Dragons, Roosters, Warriors, Titans

Have two really difficult matches against Melbourne and the Roosters but become one of only two sides to face the Warriors and Titans twice - the teams many expect to battle for the wooden spoon. They also play the Dragons.

Canberra v Storm: WWLLL

Canberra v Roosters: LLLWW

Canberra v Dragons: WLWLL

Canberra v Warriors: WLWLL

Canberra v Titans: WWWLW

Danger draw

Melbourne: Roosters, Rabbitohs, Knights, Raiders, Sea Eagles

They play the three other sides who finished in the top four last year twice, followed by Manly who finished sixth. They also have to play an undefeated Newcastle side. No soft games here.

Melbourne v Roosters: LWLLW

Melbourne v Rabbitohs: WWLWW

Melbourne v Knights: WWWWW

Melbourne v Raiders: LLWWW

Melbourne v Sea Eagles: WWLWL

Roosters: Storm, Broncos, Dragons, Rabbitohs, Raiders

Still chasing their first win of the season, the Roosters have been given one of the toughest draws in the competition. They play their top four counterparts from last year twice, along with Brisbane. The Dragons are their weakest opposition.

Sydney Roosters v Storm: WLWWL

Sydney Roosters v Broncos: LWLLW

Sydney Roosters v Dragons: WWWLW

Sydney Roosters v Rabbitohs: WLLWW

Sydney Roosters v Raiders: WWWLL

Warriors: Sharks, Panthers, Knights, Raiders, Sea Eagles

While they avoid some of the competition heavyweights they still play Canberra twice are the rest of the teams they square off against are genuine top eight hopefuls.

New Zealand v Sharks: LWLLLL

New Zealand v Panthers: LWLWL

New Zealand v Knights: LWLWL

New Zealand v Raiders: LWLWW

New Zealand v Sea Eagles: WLWLL

Bulldogs: Dragons, Eels, Tigers, Rabbitohs, Sea Eagles

The Bulldogs are involved in intense rivalry matches all against Sydney counterparts. They have a double a triple of games against Parramatta, Manly and South Sydney but the standard drops off in their other games.

Canterbury v Dragons: LLWLW

Canterbury v Eels: LWLLW

Canterbury v Tigers: WWWLL

Canterbury v Rabbitohs: WLLLL

Canterbury v Sea Eagles: LLWLW

Titans: Broncos, Cowboys, Dragons, Sharks, Raiders

Expectantly they face their Queensland rivals twice. They also play strong Canberra and Cronulla teams twice and then the Dragons.

Gold Coast v Broncos: LLLWL

Gold Coast v Cowboys: LLLLL

Gold Coast v Dragons: LLLLW

Gold Coast v Sharks: LLLWW

Gold Coast v Raiders: LLLWL

Proceed with caution

Brisbane: Cowboys, Eels, Roosters, Rabbitohs, Titans

A mixed-bag for the Broncos. Have three incredibly tough matches against the Eels, Roosters and Rabbitohs but have fortunate to play the Titans twice. Clashes against North Queensland are always hotly contested.

Brisbane v Cowboys: WWWLW

Brisbane v Eels: LWLWL

Brisbane v Roosters: WLWWL

Brisbane v Rabbitohs: WLLWW

Brisbane v Titans: WLWLW

Cowboys: Brisbane, Cronulla, Panthers, Knights, Titans

Some winnable games for the Titans and have the bonus of not playing anyone from last season's top four. Broncos are always a threat while the Knights and Panthers are much improved from last year and sit undefeated.

North Queensland v Broncos: LLLWL

North Queensland v Sharks: LLLWW

North Queensland v Panthers: WWLLW

North Queensland v Knights: LWWWW

North Queensland v Titans: WWWWW

Dragons: Sharks, Roosters, Bulldogs, Raiders, Titans

Have to square off against last season's grand finalists in Roosters and Canberra twice. Play arch rivals Cronulla but their draw is given a boost by having Gold Coast and Canterbury twice which eases their difficult run.

St George Illawarra v Sharks: LLWWL

St George Illawarra v Roosters: LLLWL

St George Illawarra v Bulldogs: WWLWL

St George Illawarra v Raiders: LWLWW

St George Illawarra v Titans: WWWWL

Tigers: Eels, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Knights, Bulldogs

Have a pretty evenly matched draw with plenty of winnable games. Play a host all their Western Sydney neighbours (including South Sydney who play home games in Western Sydney) plus the Knights.

Wests Tigers v Eels: LLLWL

Wests Tigers v Panthers: WLLLL

Wests Tigers v Rabbitohs: WLLWL

Wests Tigers v Knights: LWWWL

Wests Tigers v Bulldogs: LLLWW

Rabbitohs: Storm, Broncos, Roosters, Tigers, Bulldogs

A mixed-bag for the Rabbitohs. Naturally play arch rivals the Roosters twice but also face off against Melbourne and Brisbane. Play the Bulldogs and Tigers twice too which pits them in a middle of the road draw.

South Sydney v Storm: LLWLL

South Sydney v Broncos: LWWLL

South Sydney v Roosters: LWWLL

South Sydney v Tigers: LWWLW

South Sydney v Bulldogs: LWWWW

Knights: Storm, Cowboys, Tigers, Warriors, Sea Eagles

Play only one top four side from last year twice in the Storm. Then play three sides who did not make the finals in 2019 but also play the Sea Eagles. Relatively decent draw for Newcastle.

Newcastle v Storm: LLLLL

Newcastle v Cowboys: WLLLL

Newcastle v Tigers: WLLLW

Newcastle v Warriors: WLWLW

Newcastle v Sea Eagles: LLWWL

Sea Eagles: Storm, Eels, Knights, Warriors, Bulldogs

A fair draw for Manly who face three potential top four teams twice then play Warriors and Canterbury who are expected to be towards the bottom of the ladder.

Manly v Storm: LLWLW

Manly v Eels: LWLWL

Manly v Knights: WWLLW

Manly v Warriors: LWLWW

Manly v Bulldogs: WWLWL

Originally published as Revealed: Biggest winners, losers in revised NRL draw