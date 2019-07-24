REVEALED: Best eggs benny on the Rivers, chosen by you

The Blue Kitchen co-owner Francine Austen was thrilled to discover they were the on-line poll winners for the best eggs benedict.

The Blue Kitchen co-owner Francine Austen was thrilled to discover they were the on-line poll winners for the best eggs benedict. Marc Stapelberg

SOMETIMES it's the little hole-in-the-wall, out of sight place that serves you the tastiest surprises, and that's exactly the kind of place where you'll find the best eggs benedict on the Northern Rivers, according to our premium online readers.

With the traditional zesty hollandaise, fresh eggs and toppings, and sourdough turkish, it's no wonder Blue Kitchen's eggs benedict in the South Lismore industrial estate are a favourite with Northern Rivers residents.

We asked our Facebook followers to tell us who makes the best eggs benny on the Northern Rivers and co-owners Francine Austen and Jamie Fell were thrilled to hear their cafe received the most votes.

The Blue Kitchen co-owner Francine Austen was thrilled to discover they were the on-line poll winners for the best eggs benedict. Marc Stapelberg

Before moving to the region Francine spent 21 years in America and Jamie lived in Melbourne, both places where "there is really good food in industrial areas”.

"When people ask us, 'Well why are you over there?', we say we thought we could make it work over here and be that little out-of-the-way place where you can come and find a park and have a quiet lunch,” Ms Austen said.

"We work hard and its great to be acknowledged on preparing great food.”

She said the eggs benedict was one of Blue Kitchen's best sellers on the weekends.

"It does take a little time to make because we make the hollandaise fresh from scratch.

"We do the dish a number of ways with bacon, ham, we do a lovely eggs Atlantis with salmon and an eggs Florentine with fresh wilted spinach.

"A lot of those are very popular on a Saturday morning when you have time to sit. It's served on a lovely, fresh sourdough turkish.”

The Blue Kitchen co-owner Francine Austen was thrilled to discover they were the on-line poll winners for the best eggs benedict. Marc Stapelberg

Ms Austen revealed co-owner Jamie has been a chef for more than 40 years and he makes a very traditional hollandaise.

"The creaminess combines with the zestiness of the lemon. That's what hollandaise is all about,” she said.

The pair moved to the Northern Rivers six years ago and purchased Blue Kitchen Gourmet Food, which offers a wide product range including gluten free, and mostly organic.

The pair are well-travelled, with more than 70 countries each stamped on their passports.

"I had a hankering to come up here and live on the Northern Rivers and we saw the business and liked ... everything about the business.

"We're creating the cafe/catering division of Blue Kitchen Gourmet Foods and we've been operating for five years up here.

"We also run a really good line of burgers, we also make our meat patties pure meat with herbs, onions and spices.

"We have a whole case of pasties - sweet and savoury, and everything is made on site (apart from the bread).

"We have a board full of specials .... and we have a full breakfast menu. We make our own hashbrowns, and as much as possible we source our ingredients locally.”

Find them at the Windmill Grove Complex, 1/105-107 Wilson St South Lismore.