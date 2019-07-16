REVEALED: Best burger on the Northern Rivers, voted by you

WINNER: The burgers are best at Dirty Wilson in Lismore, according to our premium online readers who have voted it as the best place to get a burger in the Northern Rivers.

THE burgers are best at Dirty Wilson in Lismore, according to our premium online readers who have voted it as the best place to get a burger in the Northern Rivers.

Dirty Wilson is the second business venture of the original team behind the delicious Ilcarretto Pizza (which recently changed hands).

The team describes it as a burger shop with other tasty things.

It's "perfect for lunch, dinner, before dinner and after dinner shenanigans”.

Dirty Wilson serves up street food, craft beer, sustainable wines, weird sodas and local spirits.

All their burgers come with a side of beer battered fries or chilled edamame.

Shredded beef and beef patties, karaage chicken and jackfruit, and tofu are some of the burger topping options.

Bao buns, salads and wings are also some of the tasty eats on the menu.

Dirty Wilson at 123b Keen street, Lismore. Open Monday to Saturday 5pm-9pm.

