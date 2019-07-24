Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict in June.
Former Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves Ipswich Courthouse with his wife Karina following his guilty verdict in June. Cordell Richardson
Crime

REVEALED: Antoniolli's plan to fight fraud conviction

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Jul 2019 12:37 AM | Updated: 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER mayor Andrew Antoniolli will appeal his conviction on 13 charges of fraud.

Antoniolli, 48, was found guilty of fraud by Magistrate Anthony Gett on June 6.

His defence team has appealed the conviction.

The former Ipswich mayor is still due to be sentenced in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 30.

In finding Antoniolli guilty on all charges, Mr Gett described the defendant as "largely self-serving and significantly contrived".

During the trial, the court heard Antoniolli would purchase items at events using council funding.

His trial largely centred around a $5000 Trek racing bicycle Antoniolli acquired from Ipswich's Yellow Jersey Bike Shop.

After last month's verdict, Antoniolli's solicitor Dan Rogers successfully applied for the sentence to be adjourned until July 30 and that it be given by a Brisbane magistrate and not an Ipswich magistrate.

Antoniolli was released on bail.

More Stories

andrew antoniolli fraud ipswich city council ipswich council ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    premium_icon Paying it forward: Tradie's SOS call answered

    Business PROVING kindness is contagious, two local tradies have taken the concept of paying it forward to a whole new level.

    Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    premium_icon Family's tribute to Lismore car industry stalwart, golfer

    News Charlie Johnson was a passtionate sportsman and car salesman

    Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    premium_icon Are these towns about to get rubbish pickup?

    Council News Discussions will take place at tonight's council meeting

    Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    premium_icon Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

    Crime A brief of evidence was served in the case against the Casino man.