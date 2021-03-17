Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AFL 2021: AFL introduces medical substitute on eve of season
AFL 2021: AFL introduces medical substitute on eve of season
AFL

Revealed: AFL makes call on last-minute injury rule

by Jay Clark
17th Mar 2021 11:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The AFL has confirmed a controversial medical sub will be employed for this season.

Despite calls for a concussion sub to be introduced, the AFL has made an 11th hour decision to broaden the use of a 23rd man for each team.

The call to sub off a player must be made by each team's doctor on the basis the player cannot play out the match.

While the injury must be game ending - unless it is a concussion - the player can play the following week.

The medical sub has raised eyebrows as it leaves the rule open to exploitation.

For example, a club could remove a tiring player and put on a fresh replacement to add some extra run.

It remains unclear what injuries constitute the need for a medical sub.

There is uncertainty about soft tissue injuries and muscle tightness.

If subbed out with concussion the player will miss the following week as part of the AFL's new 12-day stand down period.

Footy boss Steve Hocking is fronting the media at midday.

 

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Revealed: AFL makes call on last-minute injury rule

More Stories

afl aussie rules injury sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Health A nurse and a doctor who cared for the region's first COVID-19 patients have marked the beginning of the vaccine's rollout on the Northern Rivers.

        Oil spills wreak traffic havoc on major roads

        Premium Content Oil spills wreak traffic havoc on major roads

        News Sand was used along with other means to clear the roads

        • 17th Mar 2021 11:32 AM
        How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        News Weather predictions are not looking good for the next few days.

        Man charged with causing fatal crash faces court

        Premium Content Man charged with causing fatal crash faces court

        Crime The man is accused of fleeing the scene of the Pacific Highway crash in August last...